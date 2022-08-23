Plaid Cymru councillor apologises over ‘ill-judged’ Facebook post about guarding Wales from ‘English people’

A Plaid Cymru councillor criticised by Labour and Conservative Senedd members over a “xenophobic” Facebook post in which he joked about guardian Wales’ shore from English people has apologised.

The post by the councillor who represents Penyrheol in Caerphilly, alongside a picture of him posing with a gun-shaped object, said: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel.”

He has now apologised, saying: “I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.

“It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle who has accepted my apology.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies had responded to the post yesterday to say that he was “speechless”.

“This is a Plaid Cymru councillor. [Plaid Cymru leader] Adam Price cannot let another scandal rage on without decisive action. This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us.”

‘Right thing’

The now-deleted message appeared on Councillor Jon Scriven’s Facebook page on 8 August but yesterday Caerphilly’s Labour Senedd Member Hefin David had drawn attention to it, saying that it was “not appropriate”.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats called on Plaid Cymru to suspend the councillor, with a spokesperson stating that there was “a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post”.

“Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better.

“With so much hate in politics the last few years we should be trying to build bridges, not stoke division further.

“Plaid Cymru must now do the right thing and suspend the councillor in question.”

Nation.Cymru had contacted Jon Scriven and Plaid Cymru for comment yesterday but received no reply.

