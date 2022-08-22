Plaid Cymru councillor criticised over ‘English people’ gun-pose Facebook post

A Plaid Cymru councillor has been criticised by Labour and Conservative Senedd members over a Facebook post in which he posed with a gun-shaped object and said that he was making sure “there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel”.

The now-deleted message appeared on Councillor Jon Scriven’s Facebook page on 8 August but it was picked up on social media today.

The post by the councillor who represents Penyrheol in Caerphilly said: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies responded to say that he was “speechless”.

“This is a Plaid Cymru councillor. [Plaid Cymru leader] Adam Price cannot let another scandal rage on without decisive action. This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us.”

Earlier Caerphilly’s Labour Senedd Member Hefin David had drawn attention to the post, saying that it was “not appropriate”.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats called on Plaid Cymru to suspend the councillor, with a spokesperson stating that there was “a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post”.

“Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better.

“With so much hate in politics the last few years we should be trying to build bridges, not stoke division further.

“Plaid Cymru must now do the right thing and suspend the councillor in question.”

Nation.Cymru has contacted Jon Scriven and Plaid Cymru for comment.

