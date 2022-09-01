Plaid Cymru councillor who apologised for ‘anti-English’ post gives his gun to police

A Plaid Cymru councillor who apologised after posting an “anti-English” message on Facebook has given the weapon he was holding to the police.

The post by the councillor who represents Penyrheol in Caerphilly, alongside a picture of him posing with a gun-shaped object, said: “Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn’t any English people trying to cross the channel.”

He later apologised, saying: “I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.

“It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle who has accepted my apology.”

A police spokesperson said that they had investigated the issue after a complaint of malicious communications and that the man had agreed to apolgise.

“A 47-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been to Cardiff Bay Police Station after complaints of malicious communications were made to the police about a message on social media,” said a police spokesperson.

“The individual concerned has been dealt with through a Restorative Justice process, and has agreed to apologize for his actions.

“We have also investigated alleged firearms offences and worked with colleagues in Gwent Police to ensure that the weapon in question is surrendered.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies had responded to the post when it first appeared to say that he was “speechless”.

“This is a Plaid Cymru councillor,” he said. “[Plaid Cymru leader] Adam Price cannot let another scandal rage on without decisive action. This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us.”

