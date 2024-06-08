Plaid Cymru criticises selection of Welsh Tory election candidate who lives in Oxfordshire

Martin Shipton

A Plaid Cymru general election candidate has criticised his Conservative rival for living more than 100 miles away in Oxfordshire.

Tory Jack Robson, who is standing in the Pontypridd constituency, has declared on his nomination papers that he lives at an address in the Banbury constituency.

But while Banbury, estimated to be 105 miles from Pontypridd, has been held continuously by the Conservatives since 1922, with MP Victoria Prentis securing a majority of nearly 17,000 at the last election in 2019, the situation is very different in Pontypridd, where the seat has been represented by a Labour MP, also since 1922.

In 2019 Labour’s Alex Davies-Jones was elected with a majority of 5,890 over Sam Trask, the Tory candidate. On July 4 Mr Trask was due to stand as the Conservative candidate in Bridgend, but pulled out after it emerged that he had posted lewd messages about women on the myfitnesspal website.

Chris Elmore, the Labour candidate for Bridgend who is seeking to win back the seat from the Conservatives, said “These lurid revelations pose serious questions about the calibre of candidates the Tories have been forced to select.”

Attention has now turned to Mr Robson’s candidacy in the neighbouring seat of Pontypridd, where Mr Trask was one of the 10 signatories signing his nomination papers.

Plaid Cymru’s Pontypridd candidate Wiliam Rees made reference to the recent row over candidates being parachuted by Labour’s National Executive Committee into the Cardiff West and Swansea West constituencies, with ordinary party members having no say about who should be selected.

Parachutes

Mr Rees said: “It seems that it’s not only the Labour Party which has been handing out parachutes to budding MPs from across Offa’s Dyke in this general election.

“It is embarrassing that the Conservatives have had to overlook their own local councillors for the area, and every other Welsh Conservative within a 100 mile radius, before settling on their candidate for Pontypridd.

“I am proud to be standing in Pontypridd, my home constituency. From the very start of this campaign, I have said I will be a strong local voice for Pontypridd in Parliament. That is what the people of Pontypridd deserve.

“For too long, both the main parties at Westminster, the Conservatives and Labour, have taken Wales for granted. It’s time for a fresh voice to represent us at Westminster who is accountable to the people of Pontypridd, and not their party bosses in London.”

Scrambling

It’s an open secret that the Conservatives have found it tough to find enough candidates to stand in every seat in Britain. Two weeks ago The Independent reported: “The Tories are scrambling to find candidates for almost a third of constituencies after Rishi Sunak’s decision to keep many of his party’s senior figures in the dark about his decision to call a snap election.

“It is understood that when Mr Sunak made his rain-sodden announcement on the steps of Downing Street, candidates for 191 of the 650 seats still needed to be selected.

“Since then more vacancies have occurred with a number of Tory MPs announcing they will retire, bringing the total to at least 78, breaking the 1997 record of 75. This dramatically included Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove and former leadership candidate Andrea Leadsom.

“Party chiefs are desperately appealing to prospective candidates to put themselves forward for seats – many of which they are projected to lose heavily – with the Conservatives expected to still be putting up batches of adverts for constituencies into the weekend.”

Political commentator Sir Anthony Seldon, a biographer of six prime ministers, said: “Surprise is always a smart tactic for a general, but it’s the enemy who should be surprised, not your own side. The Conservatives are going to have to move pretty damned quickly to fill their remaining empty seats to show that they are truly a national party.”

In the event, they managed to find a candidate for virtually every unfilled seat. However, because of a late withdrawal, there will not be a Tory on ballot papers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

