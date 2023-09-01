Plaid Cymru demand answers over £3m bus station with no buses

Plaid Cymru councillors have asked for an explanation of why a new £3m bus station still has no bus services.

The Barry Docks Public Transport Interchange, including a new bus station, was built next to Barry Docks train station earlier this year, and close to the historic Barry Dock Offices, owned by the Vale Council.

First proposed in a 2008 , the interchange is part of a long-term transport plan to create a new bus station which linked with train services, that was included in the 2015-30 Local Transport Plan and the 2011-26 Local Development Plan.

Plaid Cymru group leader in the Vale, Cllr Ian Johnson, said it was important that the bus station becomes a success and that it properly linked up the town’s rail and bus services.

Joined up thinking

“The Barry Docks bus station looks beautiful – but if there are no buses, then how can people use it?” Cllr Johnson said.

“In April, I asked the Vale Council which services would be using the new bus interchange when it opened and was told that the number 88 was one service that was earmarked to serve the Interchange. In addition, Cardiff Bus has been considering which of their Barry services could run into and out of the Interchange.

“Well, we’re now reaching the start of September and the number 88 bus service has been cancelled and the new timetable from Cardiff Bus has no services calling at Barry Docks.

“The idea of this bus station is to encourage people to use a joined up public transport service that serves Barry and allows them to travel further afield. That won’t happen if there is no joined up thinking. Barry needs a good, properly integrated bus and train service, and we really need this to be a success.

“It’s ironic that Cardiff has waited years for a central bus station, while Barry has a bus station with no buses!”

Vale of Glamorgan Council said ongoing conversations are taking place with operators over incorporating the interchange into existing bus routes.

A council spokesperson said: “The Barry Docks Transport Interchange is open, offering a meeting point for different modes of transport and creating a hub for sustainable forms of travel.

“Train, bus, cycle and taxi services will all be connected in one place, alongside park and ride facilities.

“Electric vehicle chargers will be installed there soon, while ongoing conversations are taking place with operators over incorporating the interchange into existing bus routes.”

