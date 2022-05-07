Plaid Cymru exploring Neath Port Talbot coalition after Labour lose control of council

The Plaid Cymru group on Neath Port Talbot Council have offered to begin discussions on forming a coalition administration on the council.

Labour lost control of Neath Port Talbot council when the results were announced yesterday, having won 25 seats compared to 37 back in 2017.

Plaid Cymru won 12 seats and the independents on 16, meaning that it would be feasible for Plaid Cymru to set up an administration with the independents.

The Greens also won a seat and the Liberal Democrats two.

Plaid group leader Cllr Alun Llewelyn said: “This was a historic election result which highlights the people of Neath Port Talbot’s clear appetite for change.

“Plaid’s group of 12 councillors are eager to discuss a programme of policies to form a new progressive administration with independents and others in Neath Port Talbot.

“Among our priorities are reviewing schools closure policies, a valleys strategy, supporting small businesses in our town centres and better support for economic development.

“We also want to tackle environmental deterioration across Neath Port Talbot and ensure that street care and visible services are rapidly improved.

“I am confident that there is agreement on many of these issues among the current opposition members. That is why Plaid Cymru is eager to explore the possibility of creating a coalition for common good and we look forward to constructive and positive discussions over the next few weeks.”

