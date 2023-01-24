Plaid Cymru launches five-point plan to address NHS crisis in Wales

Plaid Cymru has launched a five-point plan to help tackle the crisis in the NHS in Wales.

Calling for “new thinking” to address the current crisis, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the plan offers “practical solutions” to “very real problems”.

The plan will be debated in the Senedd tomorrow (25 January) as part of a call on Welsh Government to bring forward a strategy to reduce the pressures facing the NHS, with measures including:

Pay: Providing a fair deal for NHS workers to create the foundation for a sustainable health and care service.

Workforce Retention: Making the NHS an attractive place to work.

Prevention: Significantly elevating the prominence and priority given to preventative health measures.

Health and Social Care Interaction: Taking a sustainable approach to ensure a seamless service.

Delivering the Recovery: Creating a resilient health and care service fit for the future.

New thinking

Adam Price MS, said: “There is a health crisis in Wales for which new thinking is required – a health crisis which Welsh Government cannot admit exists in the first place.

“But when ambulance response times and emergency department waiting times are at an all-time high, and workers are taking to the picket line over unfair pay and unsafe working conditions, then the question has to be asked: If this isn’t a crisis, then how much worse are they expecting it to get?

“I’ve said before that no one party has a monopoly on good ideas, but when the Tories offer privatisation, and Labour offer nothing, then Plaid Cymru is the one group in the Senedd offering practical solutions to the very real problems we’re facing in Wales.

“There is so much that needs to be done following two decades of Labour mis-management, but our plan offers five things that we believe will make a real and positive difference to everyone across the health service – front line workers, patients and those that administer it.”

