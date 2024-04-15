Plaid Cymru launches Police and Crime Commissioner manifesto

Plaid Cymru will today launch its manifesto for the forthcoming Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

The Party has candidates standing in all four police forces in Wales.

A PCCs aim is to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area.

They are elected by the public to hold Chief Constables and the force to account, making the police answerable to the communities they serve.

Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says a vote for Plaid Cymru on May 2nd, “will build a policing system that serves the people of Wales”.

At the manifesto launch at Yr Egin in Caerfyrddin on Monday (April 15) Plaid Cymru will pledge to fight for fair funding, safer streets, and powers over justice.

The party’s top manifesto priorities are:

Fair Funding for Welsh Police Forces.

A More Visible Police Service.

A Welsh Way of Policing – Devolution of Full Criminal Justice Powers to Wales.

Funding

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “A decade of Tory cuts have left our police forces underfunded – with Wales getting less than its fair share of police funding per head of population.

“These challenges have been compounded by the Labour government’s decision to reduce the number of Police Community Support Officers and cut funding for the Wales Police Schools Programme.

“Both Labour and the Tories have failed Wales on justice and policing. Neither have promised to devolve justice and policing to Wales after the next general election, despite three major independent reports recommending the full transfer of criminal justice powers to Wales to create a fairer system.

“Plaid Cymru don’t believe that this is as good as it gets. Our manifesto is not just an ambitious and wide-ranging program of policies with fairness at its heart, but a statement of principles that Welsh justice is best served in Welsh hands.

“We believe in building a Welsh way of policing – with a focus on crime prevention and protection of victims; fairer funding for our police forces, and ensuring the police are present, visible, trusted and effective, in communities across Wales.”

PCCs are among the best paid elected officials in Wales. The current PCC for south Wales, Alun Michael, is paid £86,700.

Candidates standing in the south Wales PCC election are, Sam Bennett for the Welsh Liberal Democrats, Dennis Clarke for Plaid Cymru, Emma Wools for the Labour Party and George Carroll for the Welsh Conservatives.

Candidates standing in north Wales are Andy Dunbobbin for the Labour Party, Ann Griffith for Plaid Cymru, Brian Jones for the Welsh Conservatives and Richard Marbrow for the Liberal Democrats.

Candidates standing for Dyfed-Powys Police are Ian Harrison for the Welsh Conservatives, Philippa Thompson for the Labour and Co-Operative party, Justin Griffiths for the Liberal Democrats and Dafydd Llywelyn for Plaid Cymru.

Candidates standing for Gwent PCC are Jane Mudd for the Labour Party, Donna Cushing for Plaid Cymru, Mike Hamilton for the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Conservative Hannah Jarvis.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “This election is a crucial step towards creating a Welsh policing system that genuinely serves the people of Wales. We can elect Police and Crime Commissioners who understand the need for policing that is well-resourced, community-oriented, and accountable to the people of Wales.

“Dafydd Llywelyn boasts an outstanding track record in Dyfed-Powys. His initiatives, such as introducing CCTV in towns across the region, establishing a rural crime team, and increasing the number of police officers and staff, show a commitment to delivering on promises.

“On 2 May, we have the opportunity to build on these successes across Wales by electing more Plaid Cymru PCCs, and to show that policing works effectively when it is led from within our communities – not directed from Westminster.”

