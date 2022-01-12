Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price announces reshuffle of top team

The Leader of Plaid Cymru has said his party is “ready to make a real difference” in 2022 as he unveils a reshuffle of his team in the Senedd.

Adam Price has revealed that Cefin Campbell MS would be the second Designated Member to help implement the Co-Operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

Campbell will join Sian Gwenllian MS who was announced as the Lead Designated Member last month.

Price confirmed that Heledd Fychan MS would become the Spokesperson for Children and Young people, Welsh Language, Culture, Sport and International Affairs, Sioned Williams MS the Spokesperson for Post-16 Education, Social Justice and Equalities; and Mabon ap Gwynfor MS the Spokesperson for Agriculture, Rural Affairs, Housing and Planning.

The Plaid Leader added that Wales faced “many challenges” in 2022 including the continuing pandemic, the climate crisis and a “hostile” Westminster Government and stressed that his party was “ready to meet those challenges head-on”.

Adam Price said: “I am proud to appoint Cefin Campbell as the second and final Designated Member of the Co-Operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

“Cefin is an outstanding politican with years of experience under his belt. He and Sian Gwenllian form part of a team that will work with the Government to take the Co-Operation Agreement forward to ensure its successful delivery.

“It is fitting to announce Cefin’s new role on the first day of the new Senedd term.

“From the pandemic, a climate emergency, a cost-of-living crisis and a hostile Westminster Government, Wales begins 2022 with many challenges ahead. Plaid Cymru is ready to meet those challenges head on and to make a real difference to the lives of the people of Wales through the Co-Operation Agreement which will secure transformational support for some of our poorest households.

‘Honour’

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell MS said: “It is an honour and a priviliege to be invited to become a Designated Member as part of the exciting and transformative Co-Operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government.

“The Co-Operation Agreement is a radical and transformative programme which will bring real and long-term benefits for the people of Wales — including free school meals to all primary school children. It signifies an opportunity, and a new way of doing politics.

“I look forward to working with my fellow designated member Sian Gwenllian and the Welsh Government Ministers and pledge to do my utmost to ensure the successful delivery of the agreement and its 46 policy areas.”