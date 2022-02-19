Plaid Cymru leader and Welsh Government minister visit Ukraine to show solidarity ‘in defiance of Putin’s warmongering’

The Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, is today embarking on a four-day visit to Ukraine, alongside Wales’ Counsel General Mick Antoniw.

Adam Price said that he was visiting “in a show of solidarity” with workers and minorities and “in defiance of Putin’s warmongering”.

Senedd Member Mick Antoniw, whose family is from Ukraine, said that he was visiting to show “solidarity with the Ukrainian people against Putin’s imperialism”.

They will form part of an anti-war delegation including trade union and cross-party representatives. During his stay Adam Price will meet Ukrainian workers, LGBTQ+ people, ethnic minorities, and human rights defenders, Plaid Cymru said.

The Plaid Cymru leader said that the visit would also reflect the historic ties between Wales and Ukraine going back to the foundation of Donetsk by Welsh migrants in the 19th century and the presence of Ukrainian diaspora in today’s former mining communities.

Adam Price said: “The more the Ukrainian people are threatened by Russian aggression and imperialism the more urgent it becomes for socialists, democrats and internationalist to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them – in defence of their right to national self-determination and in defiance of Putin’s warmongering. вони не пройдуть! “

Mr Price said that he and others would report back to grassroots organisations at home, countering the disinformation campaign being waged by the Kremlin.

Arrived I Kyiv. Peaceful, calm and normal with ⁦@Adamprice⁩ ready to meet trade unions and civic society. Solidarity with Ukrainian people against Putins imperialism . #standwithukraine pic.twitter.com/tqKfhKfi4y — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 💙 (@MickAntoniw1) February 19, 2022

This week Mick Antoniw wrote that the conflict in Ukraine was the fault of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, rather than NATO’s expansion west.

“No one in Wales should be under any illusion that this conflict is a direct result of Putin’s commitment to recreating a greater Russian empire,” he wrote in the Western Mail.

“He sees Ukraine and Belarus as one people with Russia. He has made it clear that he does not recognise Ukraine as a sovereign nation.

‘Unimaginable’

Security officials have warned that Russia has forces in place to invade Ukraine at any moment. They say that Moscow could be seeking to create an excuse to invade with a so-called false flag operation.

Despite amassing its troops on the border Moscow has insisted that it has no aggressive intentions towards Ukraine and has claimed that other nations are attempting to stoke up tensions.

Today Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy met US vice-president Kamala Harris, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a Munich security conference.

He said: “The security architecture of our world is brittle, obsolete and the rules that were agreed dozens of years ago are no longer working. The security system is slow and failing us time and time again.”

German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, chaired a meeting of G7 foreign ministers which issued a statement of solidarity with Ukraine.

Annalena Baerbock said: “We are facing the unimaginable concrete threat of a military conflict at the heart of Europe,” adding the world knows Russia must be made responsible for the steps that were unseen since the cold war.”

