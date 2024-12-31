Plaid Cymru leader appeals to voters ‘feeling let down by Labour’ in New Year’s message

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has vowed that “doing what’s right for Wales and best for our communities,” will be the party’s guiding principle in his New Year’s message.

With fewer than 500 days until the Senedd Election in May 2026, Mr ap Iorwerth also appealed to those “feeling let down by Labour” to “work with Plaid Cymru to build a more prosperous, more hopeful Wales together.”

‘Challenges’

In his message for the New Year, he said: “Each new year brings new opportunities, but I know many of you will be facing the same old challenges. Wages not keeping up with the bills. Our schools struggling. The NHS – despite the best efforts of its incredible staff – overstretched. And a Labour Government without a plan to fix it.

“I get it.

“2025 can be the beginning of a fresh start for Wales – with Plaid Cymru offering something different.

“To us it’s about what’s right for Wales and best for our communities. Whether it’s demanding the billions owed from HS2 rail, or benefiting from our natural resources through control of the Crown Estate, we’re fighting for fairness so we can unlock Wales’s full potential.

“As Plaid Cymru celebrates 100 years of standing up for Wales and with the Senedd election fewer than 500 days away, we’re ready to lead our country into a new chapter. One where our NHS is supported, public services valued, the economy stronger and where fairness is the foundation of all that we do.

“I know it’s been tough but if you’re feeling let down by Labour, if you’re looking for hope not despair, and solutions not empty slogans, then work with Plaid Cymru to build a more prosperous, more hopeful Wales together.

“Wishing you all a happy and healthy new year. Blwyddyn newydd dda!”

