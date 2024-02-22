Plaid Cymru leader calls for closer ties between Wales and Ireland

Rhun ap Iorwerth will makes the case for closer links between Wales and Ireland and for Wales to rejoin the European single market as a matter of urgency, in a keynote speech.

The Plaid Cymru leader will deliver the speech at University College Cork today (22 February) and will also argue that Brexit has been “deeply damaging for Wales, creating new challenges for negotiating the kind of relationship I and my party believe we can and should look to have with Ireland.”

However, Mr ap Iorwerth maintains that that these are challenges which can be overcome and that “renewing and deepening Wales’ relationship with Ireland is a key part of “reforging our relationships with our friends and neighbours throughout Europe”.

Closer links

He will also argue that developing closer links with Ireland is of strategic importance to Wales, adding that, “Those closer links can be broad-ranging, but should certainly include economic cooperation, for example around developments either side of the Irish sea in renewables and hydrogen.”

Pressing the case for a closer alignment with the Europe Union, Mr ap Iorwerth will say: “There is one immediate step which must be taken not only to safeguard Welsh jobs and trade, but also as a statement of intent about our nation’s constitutional future.

“The UK Government should commence urgent discussions with Brussels to negotiate rejoining the single market and customs union.”

Taking back control

In his address, he will also say: It gives me no pleasure for Plaid Cymru to have been proven right when we warned that what “taking back control” meant in reality was the UK establishment “taking back control” from Brussels and clinging onto it in Westminster.

“If Boris Johnson’s bungled effort at “getting Brexit done” wasn’t bad enough, the disaster that was Trussonomics only compounded the United Kingdom’s economic volatility and the social erosion which ensued.

“Plaid Cymru’s own constitution couldn’t be clearer. It states that – and I quote – ‘As the National Party of Wales, the Party’s aims shall be to secure independence for Wales in Europe.

“Brexit has failed to hamper this ultimate goal for our movement – far from it.

“We haven’t forgotten the social and economic benefits of being part of the world’s largest and most lucrative trading area and economic community. And as we cling to those memories, the full extent of the damage that cutting ties with our closest trading partners has reaped becomes ever clearer.”

