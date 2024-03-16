Plaid Cymru leader expresses deep concerns as Vaughan Gething is elected leader of Welsh Labour

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has expressed “deep concerns” following the election of Vaughan Gething as the new leader of Welsh Labour.

Mr Gething was elected this morning (16 March) following a three-month leadership race triggered by Mark Drakeford announcing that he would be standing down as Leader and First Minister of Wales back in December.

Wales’ Economy Minister, defeated Education Minister Jeremy Miles to secure Welsh Labour’s top job.

Mr Gething’s leadership campaign has been been mired in controversy after it was revealed by Nation.Cymru that Mr Gething received a campaign donation of £200,000 from David John Neal, a businessman who had previously been convicted twice of environmental offences as head of two companies, Atlantic Recycling and Neal Soil Suppliers.

Letters

The following month BBC Wales reported that it had obtained letters written by Gething in 2016 and 2018 to Natural Resources Wales requesting that it ease restrictions on Neal’s company Atlantic Recycling.

Former Welsh Government minister, Leighton Andrews, told Nation.Cymru that the donations were “damaging devolution” and called for Gething’s campaign to return the donation.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said it was a matter of deep concern that “we now have an incoming First Minister who before even taking up the highest public office is facing serious allegations and questions about his judgement”.

Pointing to his record in government, Mr ap Iorwerth said “nothing said” during the leadership campaign suggested a “gear-change” in addressing the challenges of a stagnating Welsh economy, NHS waiting times and child poverty.

“I congratulate Vaughan Gething on winning the Welsh Labour leadership election,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

Challenges

“If elected First Minister on Wednesday as expected, his party’s own record means he inherits significant challenges.

“He has sat around the Cabinet table and held key portfolios while Wales’s economy has stagnated, NHS waiting lists have grown, and child poverty remains a national scandal. Nothing said during the leadership campaign suggests that we will now see a gear-change in addressing these huge challenges.

“But he also brings his own personal issues. It is a matter of deep concern that we now have an incoming First Minister who before even taking up the highest public office is facing serious allegations and questions about his judgement.

“At the very least, Vaughan Gething should surely return the £200,000 campaign donation which has rightly drawn so much criticism from within his own party and beyond.

“This is not as good as it gets for Wales. The people of Wales deserve a party that has a real vision for the future – one that’s based on fairness and ambition, and that is what a vote for Plaid Cymru can offer.”

