Plaid Cymru leader launches ‘most wide-ranging consultation’ in party’s history

The leader of Plaid Cymru has today launched what the party is describing as “the most wide-ranging member consultation in the party’s history”.

Adam Price said that as the party approached its 100th birthday it was the time to consult members on the future direction of the party.

The consultation “Your Party, Your Voice”, which is open to all party members over the summer will be asking “the right questions – meaning not always the easy ones” Mr Price added, with issues being discussed including Independence and Europe, balancing building the party with building the nation and electoral goals.

He said that the collective insight, knowledge, and experience of the members will inform a comprehensive strategy designed to make the party “work sharper and smarter.”

Launching the consultation Adam Price said: “It’s our grassroots which keep us true to our values and our vision, that make us radical and relevant, that make us Plaid Cymru gyfan, not just the Party of Wales but the party of Cymru For All.”

‘Taking stock’

Last year Plaid Cymru joined a cooperation agreement with Welsh Labour, leading to a programme for government including free school meals, action to tackle second homes, a larger Senedd and much more.

Adam Price, who was elected leader of the party in 2018, said he was seeking members’ input and ideas on the “broadest range of issues ever put to the Plaid Cymru grassroots”.

“From party organisation to the route-map to independence, no other cohort of Plaid members has ever had the opportunity to shape their party’s strategic priorities in such a way,” he said.

“By asking the right questions – meaning not always the easy ones – the aim is to capture the membership’s collective insight, knowledge, and experiences to inform a comprehensive strategy designed to make the party work sharper and smarter.

“Independence and Europe, balancing building the party with building the nation, electoral goals and political cooperation -these are just some of the topics on which we are consulting members.

“By the time of the next Senedd election in 2026, Plaid Cymru will have celebrated its 100th birthday. Now is an appropriate time for us to take stock – recognising the challenges we face and preparing for new opportunities – and ask what Plaid Cymru’s contribution can be as our nation takes the next steps in its journey.”

