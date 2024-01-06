Plaid Cymru leader pays tribute to broadcaster and journalist Vaughan Hughes

The leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth has paid tribute broadcaster and journalist Vaughan Hughes, who has passed away suddenly at the age of 76

Ynys Mon born and bred, Vaughan Hughes was also a Plaid Cymru county councillor in Ynys Mon between 2012 and 2022, and represented Llanbedrgoch ward (now Lligwy).

As a prominent broadcaster and producer, he had an illustrious career in Welsh media and was the co-editor of Barn magazine up until his death.

His daughter is Plaid Cymru MS Heledd Fychan.

Legacy

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “On behalf of Plaid Cymru I send our condolences to Vaughan Hughes’ family and loved ones following the sad news of his death earlier today. We think especially of his daughter Heledd Fychan as a friend and member of the Plaid group in the Senedd.

“Vaughan leaves behind a significant legacy. As a journalist, broadcaster and editor he was an influential figure in Welsh current affairs for decades. And as a Plaid Cymru County Councillor in Ynys Mon he ensured that he was able to use his extensive experience of working on national platforms, for the benefit of his community and Wales. He will be greatly missed.

Proud

In a statement, Heledd Fychan said: “As a family, our hearts are broken at the loss of Dad and Taid.

“For many people throughout Wales, he was a familiar face and voice for decades, and we are extremely proud of the important contribution he made throughout his life.

“The fact that he continued to work as a co-editor on Barn magazine until the end is a great comfort to us today, and without a doubt, was a comfort to him in his illness.

“We will miss him immensely, but we are grateful for all the years we had in his company. We will treasure every memory we have of him.”

