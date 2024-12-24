Plaid Cymru leader reflects on the importance of kindness and generosity in Christmas message

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has extended his best wishes to the people of Wales and reflected on the importance of kindness and generosity in his Christmas message.

Mr ap Iorwerth also expressed gratitude to those working over the holidays, including NHS staff, emergency services, and council workers.

He urged everyone to embrace the spirit of Christmas by acting with generosity and compassion.

‘Turbulent’

Reflecting on the last 12 months, he observed that it had been a “turbulent year politically in Wales”, and that with a new year on the horizon, Plaid Cymru would remain “tirelessly focused on building a Wales that is more prosperous and fairer for everyone.”

“With the festive season in full swing, let me wish you all a Merry Christmas. As we come together with family and friends, it’s important to remember those who won’t be as fortunate,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“Christmas can be a difficult and lonely time for many, and this year, we’ve been reminded that the world is an unstable place. Let us think of those who have suffered persecution or are enduring oppression this Christmas.

“As things slow down over the coming days, remember that we can all play our part in putting the Christmas spirit of kindness and generosity into action. Our thanks are greater than ever to those who barely get a break during the festive season: NHS staff, emergency service workers, council workers, and everyone else who keeps the wheels of our communities turning.

“This has been a turbulent year politically in Wales, but with a new year on the horizon, you can be sure that I and Plaid Cymru will remain tirelessly focused on building a Wales that is more prosperous and fairer for everyone.

“To all of you – a very Merry Christmas.”

