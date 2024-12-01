Plaid Cymru leads new Senedd poll with Conservatives in 4th place

A new Senedd voting intention poll puts Plaid Cymru in the lead for the first time since 2010, with Welsh Labour tying for second place with Reform UK.

The latest Barn Cymru poll carried out by YouGov for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, predicts Plaid Cymru would be ahead by one point with 24% of the vote, with Welsh Labour and Reform UK both on 23%.

The Conservatives, whose Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies faces a confidence vote from his own MSs next Tuesday, have slipped to fourth place in the poll with 19% – with many of their voters looking at switching their vote to Reform UK in a Welsh election.

With around 18 months until the Senedd election in May 2026, the poll shows Reform UK equalling the Brexit Party’s highest ever place in the polls and Labour’s support dropping four points.

Senedd voting intention:

Plaid Cymru – 24% (+1)

Labour – 23% (-4)

Reform UK – 23% (+5)

Conservative – 19% (+1)

Lib Dem – 5% (-1)

Green – 6% (+1)

Other – 1% (-2)

Trend

Dr Jac Larner from Cardiff University’s Welsh Governance Centre said: “This is the first YouGov poll since 2010 which has showed Plaid Cymru ahead in Senedd vote intention (albeit within the margin of error).

“Prior to the General Election in July we observed a growing trend of switching between Labour and Plaid Cymru support in polls, something which continues here: 24% of Labour voters say they will vote for Plaid Cymru in a devolved election.

“This switching has always occurred, but this poll adds to the evidence that it is becoming the political preference of a growing number of voters.

“What else has changed since July? While Plaid Cymru and Conservatives have held steady, Labour support has dropped four points and Reform are up five points, equalling the Brexit Party’s highest ever Senedd poll showing in Wales in May 2019.

“With the Conservatives on 19% – probably not as bad as they feared – there is very little room for smaller parties and, depending on the geographic spread of the vote, would suggest that they will struggle to win any representation in the next Senedd. If the election result in 2026 is even close to resembling this poll it will necessitate some form of cooperation between parties in order to form a government.

“Finally, while the topline results are dramatic, this is of course just one poll and we must remember that we are asking people to consider how they would vote using an electoral system very few will be familiar with in constituencies that don’t yet exist. It’s likely we will see a lot of volatility in vote intention over the next 18 months.”

Responding to the poll, a Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “This poll is a historic turning point for Wales. People are recognising that Plaid Cymru under Rhun ap Iorwerth’s leadership is the clear alternative to Labour, offering the only programme of positive change to improve lives.

“If these figures are repeated at the election, Plaid Cymru would become the largest party in the Senedd for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Labour’s support is collapsing, exposing their failure to deliver.

“Promises of a partnership of delivery between the UK and Welsh Labour governments are ringing hollow. Pensioners are losing their winter fuel allowance. Record-high NHS waiting lists remain unresolved. There is no clear plan to improve our education system, no strategy to grow the economy or create well-paid jobs, and our public transport system continues to leave communities disconnected.”

Partnership

Barn Cymru is a collaborative partnership between ITV Cymru Wales, the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University, and the leading polling agency YouGov.

The new YouGov poll quizzed a representative sample of 1,121 Welsh voters, aged 16+, between November 25 – 29 for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University.

The Barn Cymru poll usually features Westminster voting intention alongside the Senedd, but YouGov were unable to provide data for this time as they are still reviewing their processes following July’s General Election.

