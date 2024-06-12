Plaid Cymru makes pitch for support from Labour voters

Plaid Cymru has made a pitch for Labour voters looking for a “progressive, alternative voice” to vote for its candidates in next month’s general election.

Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has today written to Labour supporters in Wales to promote the party as a progressive voice in Westminster – and an alternative to Keir Starmer’s Labour.

Mr ap Iorwerth said that after 14 years of Tory rule, the Labour party is not offering “the kind of radical change we need.”

Ambitious ideas

Labour has failed to offer ambitious ideas to rebuild the economy, speak out against Farage on immigration, nor commit to scrapping the two-child benefit cap affecting 65,000 children in Wales, he added.

“In 1997, Tony Blair secured a sweeping majority. There was a sense of real change on offer. More than a quarter of a century later, we face a similar scenario whereby a UK Labour Government seems inevitable after 14 years of a disastrous Tory administration,” ap Iorwerth said.

“There is, however, a palpable sense that the change on offer by Labour this time around doesn’t amount to the kind of radical change we need.

“The bold, ambitious ideas required to rebuild our economy after the chaos of Trussonomics, the courage to speak out when Farage and his ilk spread their lies about immigration, and the compassion to scrap the two-child benefit cap are nowhere to be seen.

“Every single poll tells us that the Tories are finished, so this election most also be an opportunity to constructively hold an incoming Labour Government to account.

“If you believe in the values of social justice, international peace, economic fairness for Wales and support the right of local voices to be heard, I ask you to consider supporting Plaid Cymru at this election.

“The more Plaid Cymru MPs we have in Westminster, the more likely it is that Wales’s voice will be heard, and our nation’s needs no longer ignored.

“If the last few weeks have left you questioning whether Keir Starmer’s Labour really speaks for you as it should, please consider voting Plaid on 4th July for a progressive voice in Westminster.”

