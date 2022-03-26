Plaid Cymru members back Senedd expansion at Spring Conference

Plaid Cymru members have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the party’s position paper on Senedd reform at today’s Spring Conference in Cardiff.

Today’s vote authorises senior figures to negotiate with Labour on agreeing an increase in Senedd members from the current total of 60, and making changes to the electoral system.

Any change in the number of MSs and the voting system must be backed by a ‘super-majority’ of two-thirds of the members of the Senedd, which would be reached if the parties successfully conclude negotiations.

Labour members already voted to back a similar proposal at their conference earlier this month.

Welsh democracy

Following the vote a Plaid Cymru spokesman said: “With the foundations of democracy under threat in many parts of the world, Plaid Cymru members have made clear today their wish to make a difference, and put Welsh democracy on a firm footing.

“We are going to continue to work across the parties to bring about a new, gender-balanced Senedd in law by the next election in 2026. We want to see a stronger Senedd with a greater ability to act for people right across the country. Having a more powerful legislature in place will be important in order to withstand the Conservative attempts to turn the clock back on devolution.

“We believe that a gender-balanced legislature must be a fundamental organising principle of our constitution, as well as expanding other similar measures to guarantee representation of people of colour and ethnic minority groups in the Senedd.”

The Welsh Conservatives are vehemently opposed to any increase in the number of Senedd Members and reacting to the vote today a spokesperson said: “To focus on creating more politicians when the cost of living is on the up is self-indulgent and a slap in the face for those who are in real need.

“We’d expect nothing less of Plaid Cymru”

When negotiations between Labour and Plaid Cymru commence in earnest they are expected to reach an agreement for the Senedd to expand to between 80 and 100 members chosen via an electoral system that includes some element of proportional representation.

