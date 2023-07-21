Plaid Cymru MP blames Starmer’s ‘aversion to hope’ for Uxbridge failure

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts has criticised the Labour Party’s ‘Tory policies in red packaging’ after it’s failure to unseat the Conservatives in the Uxbridge by-election on Thursday (21 July).

Three safe Tory seats were up for grabs but despite a Labour win in Selby and Ainsty and Liberal Democrat victory in Somerton and Frome, both overturning majorities of about 20,000, Labour came up short in Boris Johnson’s old constituency.

Reflecting on Labour Leader Kier Starmer’s “mixed fortunes”, Ms Saville Roberts blamed Keir Starmer’s “borrowed Tory policies and aversion to hope” for a lack of enthusiasm, particularly among young people.

She also highlighted a poll released this week showing that a majority in Wales of people aged 18 to 34 now support independence.

Despair

“Despite a fair wind in his sails, Keir Starmer’s borrowed Tory policies and aversion to hope led to mixed fortunes,” she said.

“Labour’s Tory policies wrapped up in red packaging will only drive home the despair many young people feel towards politics.

“A majority of young people now support Welsh independence. As Labour becomes indistinguishable from the Tories, Plaid Cymru is the answer to build a fair, prosperous and ambitious Wales.”

The poll published by Redfield and Wilton Strategies on 19 July revealed that the majority of 18 to 24-year-olds (53%) said they would vote for independence for Wales. With don’t knows removed, this stands at 55%.

The majority of 25 to 34-year-olds (52%) also said they would vote ‘yes’ to self-determination.

In an overall vote the results were 58% for No, 32% for Yes – up to two percentage points from last month – with 10% saying Don’t Know.

However, with Don’t Knows removed, 36% of people would vote Yes if there were to be a referendum tomorrow on the question “Should Wales be an independent country?”.

The majorities of those aged 35 to 44 (55%), 45 to 54 (66%), 55 to 64 (55%), and 65+ (70%) would vote No in a referendum.

