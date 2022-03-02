Plaid Cymru MP criticised for saying Wales is familiar with arguments that Ukraine ‘doesn’t have right to exist’

A Plaid Cymru MP has been criticised after saying that Wales is “familiar” with the arguments made against Ukraine’s existence by Vladimir Putin.

Arfon MP Hywel Williams wrote in his Caernarfon & Denbigh newspaper column that there was a “particular menace” for Wales in the authoritarian Russian leader’s words.

But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies responded to say that the comparison between Ukraine’s relationship with Russia and Wales’ relationship with the UK was not appropriate.

“Wales is a willing and democratic part of the United Kingdom,” Andrew RT Davies said.

“Ukrainians are being murdered in a dictator’s invasion. To draw any comparison is at best insensitive and, at worst, minimises what Ukrainians are going through.”

Writing in the Caernarfon & Denbigh newspaper, Hywel Williams had said: “For is in Wales there is a particular menace in Vladimir Putin’s words.

“Ukraine is not a real country he says. It does not have a right to exist.

“It is he, far away in Moscow, who has the right to rule. We in Wales are familiar with these arguments.”

Hywel Williams spoke in a rally in Caernarfon on Thursday which attracted a crowd of over 200 people.

Speaking at the rally he co-organised with Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Hywel Williams said: “I am so glad that today in Caernarfon we join people across our continent and across the world who are saying no to this vicious and unjustified invasion.

“We call on our governments to act together to set aside their differences and we tell Mr Putin – put down your guns.”

