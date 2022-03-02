Plaid Cymru MP criticised for saying Wales is familiar with arguments that Ukraine ‘doesn’t have right to exist’
A Plaid Cymru MP has been criticised after saying that Wales is “familiar” with the arguments made against Ukraine’s existence by Vladimir Putin.
Arfon MP Hywel Williams wrote in his Caernarfon & Denbigh newspaper column that there was a “particular menace” for Wales in the authoritarian Russian leader’s words.
But Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies responded to say that the comparison between Ukraine’s relationship with Russia and Wales’ relationship with the UK was not appropriate.
“Wales is a willing and democratic part of the United Kingdom,” Andrew RT Davies said.
“Ukrainians are being murdered in a dictator’s invasion. To draw any comparison is at best insensitive and, at worst, minimises what Ukrainians are going through.”
Writing in the Caernarfon & Denbigh newspaper, Hywel Williams had said: “For is in Wales there is a particular menace in Vladimir Putin’s words.
“Ukraine is not a real country he says. It does not have a right to exist.
“It is he, far away in Moscow, who has the right to rule. We in Wales are familiar with these arguments.”
Hywel Williams spoke in a rally in Caernarfon on Thursday which attracted a crowd of over 200 people.
Speaking at the rally he co-organised with Liz Saville Roberts, MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Hywel Williams said: “I am so glad that today in Caernarfon we join people across our continent and across the world who are saying no to this vicious and unjustified invasion.
Hywely is 100% correct. Read about the heroic struggle of Glyndwr against massive overwhelming odds, for an obvious example. Throughout the history of Cymru the English have invaded Cymru for no other reason than they assumed, as they had a massive advantage, that it would be an easy victory.
I’m a Plaid voter, but the quality of their elected members is very, very low!!!
My friends will yawn once more when I quote this, but Arfon’s Hywel Williams’ argument is totally correct. The prophetic Old Man of Pencader, to paraphrase, supposedly stated about 750 years ago to the battle weary Henry II en route to Cardigan (ref Gerald of Wales) that “In spite of being harried by English forces, I do not think that this nation will be destroyed by man unless punished also by the wrath of God. On the Day of Judgement I believe no other race than the Welsh or any other language will give answer to this small corner of… Read more »
And there was me thinking Andrew would still be in mourning for his farm now that Truss has donated it to New Zealand.
A willing part of the United Kingdom – since when? We’ve never had a choice.We’ve never been asked if we want to be part of this Union. If the current UK government had its way – our democratic vote would be ignored too with the abolition of the Senedd. The Tories in power in Westminster are little different to Putin – they want to destroy Wales but are doing it more subtlety.
Willing part on the basis that there is no electoral will for independence.
Destroy Wales? Listen to yourself.
The Tory party manifesto following devolution contained the promise of reversing the referendum results should they win an election, a motion promoted by Theresa May, thankfully for devolution Tony Blair won. So the analogy of one country denying another its democratic will, is correct I this statement. This was not 750 years ago, but just over 20. Whether people like it or not, a large majority in England would reverse devolution without a care for what the people of Cymru think, or want.
Devolurion is a question of party politics not murder and war crimes.
The question is about the right of a people to decide for themselves. England would deny this to the others as stated last week, when Frost said , devolution must be rolled back without people recognising it is being done. A country can suppress another without killing, but it is still suppressing the political will of the other, and denying them political choices they have made.
Wales is in the UK.
Wales has generated no referendum to leave.
What is the UK suppressing?
We have daily attacks on Welsh devolution from the tory party, english media and pig ignorant brit nats.
This highlights that this is not a historic problem, but a real live question of ‘voluntary association’ https://wp.me/p8Mk4U-eL9
The people of Ukraine do not want to live in a Putin dictatorship, just as the people of Cymru do not want to live in the corrupt state that is run by a compulsive liar, that is why we have a socialist Gov,and attempts by Westminster to overrule us with things like the internal market bill, and the statement last week by the Tory Frost about reversing devolution without the people realising it is happening, are reasons why we know how other country’s feel and can empathise with them.
Plaid Cymru’s Hywel Williams is correct to make the comparison between how Russia sees Ukraine and the English establishment Wales. And Andrew RT Davies wrong to say Wales is a willing part of a democratic UK. What utter Conservative bull! Does he know how this so-called British Union was founded? By for e. And is he aware that Wales has no representation in that Union still. Also, that our language is still banned in the House of Commons chamber unlike English & Norman French? No. As usual talks out if his backside! His undemocratic Tory party since Boris Johnson came… Read more »
Which war crimes and when did they go to the Hague?
Absolutely like that Mancunion born Dafydd Lloyd George.
Does dim fyw i ddweud ond oes?
Da iawn Hywel Williams am lefaru ein hofnau.