Plaid Cymru MP ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd sings national anthem whilst waving off London train

Emily Price

A newly elected Plaid Cymru MP was hailed with a moving rendition of the Welsh national anthem from crowds of well-wishers as her train departed for Westminster this morning.

Ann Davies won the Caerfyrddin seat from the Conservatives in a dramatic gain for Plaid Cymru in the July 4 General Election.

Ann ar ei ffordd i Lundain pic.twitter.com/tDsgkFlQ6U — Ffred Ffransis (@ffred_ffransis) July 8, 2024

Delighted

Council leader Llinos Medi was also successful in taking the traditionally competitive seat of Ynys Môn.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who campaigned across the country in his first election as leader, hailed the “terrific results” which saw the party win four seats overall.

Plaid held Ceredigion Preseli with an increased majority for Ben Lake and Liz Saville Roberts successfully retained Dwyfor Meirionnydd.

Video footage posted to X on Monday (July 8) showed Ms Davies smiling and waving to a singing crowd which had gathered on the platform at Carmarthen Station holding up Plaid Cymru placards.

She will be joined in London today by Rhun ap Iorwerth and her fellow Plaid MPs to outline the party’s priorities following their best ever Westminster election.

The train bound for Paddington was aptly named the Megan Lloyd George – the first female MP for Carmarthen.

Ms Davies is a former councillor for Llanddarog and was born and bred in Carmarthenshire. She previously worked as a lecturer in early years education and jointly owns a children’s nursery.

Speaking to NationCymru about the stirring send off, the newly elected MP said she was “absolutely delighted” to have the opportunity to represent the people of Caerfyrddin.

She said: “It was really overwhelming to see so many well wishers and activists there on Carmarthen Station today.

“This isn’t my victory, this is the victory for the Plaid group, the Plaid activities and all of our membership in Caerfyrddin.

“Without them I certainly wouldn’t have been elected so I’m really grateful. It’s been a fantastically positive journey and one I will always treasure and remember.”

