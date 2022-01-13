Plaid Cymru MP takes aim at Welsh Tory leader’s ‘servility’ after Jacob Rees-Mogg couldn’t name him

A Plaid Cymru MP has taken aim at the “servility” of the leader of the Welsh Tories in the Senedd after Jacob Rees-Mogg was unable to name him.

Liz Saville Roberts was responding to the Etonian Leader of the House of Commons laughing when he asked by a Labour MP if he could name the current holder of the role – Senedd Member Andrew RT Davies

The Plaid MP mocked RT Davies for not being on the “radar” of his “masters” in Westminster despite “fawning” at their “feet”.

Welsh Government ministers have also mocked the Welsh Conservative leader’s backing for his beleaguered boss Boris Johnson, with one saying that he should be awarded an ‘OBN’ (Order of the Brown Nose) for his efforts.

Yesterday Andrew RT Davies said that it was “vital the PM continues his work” but that the investigation into the facts of the party or parties at No 10 Downing Street should be “expedited”.

His reaction stood in contrast with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross who called for the Prime Minister to resign, saying that his position was “no longer tenable”.

Liz Saville Roberts said: “Despite showing fawning servility at the feet of his Westminster masters every step of the way, @AndrewRTDavies doesn’t show on their radar.

“Time for Welsh Tories to realise that their superiors in Westminster will never care for Wales”.

When Jacob Rees-Mogg was asked by Labour MP Kevin Brennan if he could name the leader of the Conservatives in Wales, with a smile he said: “My… my honourable friend, the Secretary of State for Wales, is called Simon Hart.”

Slightly awks moment for @Jacob_Rees_Mogg as @KevinBrennanMP challenges him to name the leader of the @WelshConserv pic.twitter.com/IZqek0C4Co — David Cornock (@davidcornock) January 13, 2022

‘Lightweight’

The question in the House of Commons was asked after Jacob Rees-Mogg branded the leader of the Scottish Conservatives “a lightweight” figure after he called on Boris Johnson to resign.

Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC’s Newsnight: “Douglas Ross has always been quite a lightweight figure.” He added that the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who is supportive of the PM, was “much more substantial and important”.

He was then asked by Kevin Brennan, the Labour MP for Cardiff West: “Following his disparaging remarks about the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, can we have a statement from him about exactly what he meant by that.

“For example, does he think the leader of the Welsh Conservatives is a ‘lightweight figure’, and can he name him?”

After Jacob Rees-Mogg named Simon Hart rather than Andrew RT Davies, a Welsh Government minister reacted on social media.

“After all the cap doffing the Welsh Tories have done the posh boys still won’t play with them,” Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said.