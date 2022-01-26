Plaid Cymru MP tells Welsh Tories to ‘grow a backbone’ and call for Boris Johnson’s to resign

A Plaid Cymru MP has told the Welsh Tories to “grow a backbone” by calling for Boris Johnson to resign.

Hywel Williams, who represents the constituency of Arfon, said there were a lot of Conservative MPs were “sitting in silence” during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons today.

He added that the sense of “shame” from having to support the beleaguered Tory Prime Minister was “palpable”.

The Scottish Conservatives have called for his resignation, but the Tories in Wales have so far refused to follow suit.

The debate in the Commons comes in the wake of a report by ITV News that up to 30 people attended a birthday celebration of Boris Johnson on June 19, 2020, in which they sang Happy Birthday and were served cake.

No 10 said staff had “gathered briefly” to “wish the prime minister a happy birthday”, adding that he had been there “for less than 10 minutes”.

During PMQs, Labour Westminster leader Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to publish a official report into Downing Street parties in full.

‘Heated’ In a heated exchange, he told Johnson he should quit and was “doing damage” to the UK’s reputation. However, Johnson claimed that he was “getting on with the job” and vowed that he would stay on despite the turmoil.

Following the debate in the House of Commons, Hywel Williams said: “Lots of Conservative MPs sitting in silence during today’s #PMQs

“The shame of having to support Boris Johnson – a Prime Minister under criminal investigation – is palpable. Time for Welsh Tories to grow a backbone and call for his resignation.”