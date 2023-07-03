Plaid Cymru MP ‘thrilled’ to join Westminster’s influential spending watchdog

Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, Ben Lake, will today (Monday 3 July) attend his first session as full member of the influential Public Accounts Committee.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), is the oldest and widely regarded as the most influential committee of backbench MPs currently in the House of Commons.

The recommendation for the creation of a committee to oversee government accounts was first put forward in 1857.

The structure and function of the PAC date back to reforms initiated by William Ewart Gladstone, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer in the 1860s. The first Public Accounts Committee was established in 1862 by a resolution of the House of Commons.

The Public Accounts Committee examines the value for money of Government projects, programmes and service delivery. Drawing on the work of the National Audit Office the Committee holds government officials to account for the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of public spending.

Ben Lake was confirmed as a full member of the Committee on Monday 26 June and attends his first session today.

Grateful

Mr Lake said: “I am thrilled to join the Public Accounts Committee, Parliament’s oldest committee.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Committee’s important work of examining the UK Government’s expenditure and to holding officials to account for the economy, efficiency and effectiveness of public spending.

“I look forward to scrutinising departmental spending plans to ensure that the people of Wales receive high-quality public services from the UK Government at the best possible value. I will be attending my first Committee meeting as a full member today, and am eager to begin my contribution to its important work.”

