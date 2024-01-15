Plaid Cymru MP warns Red Sea strikes are ‘endangering’ UK seafarers
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts has warned the Prime Minister that: “A scramble towards military action is endangering UK seafarers in the Red Sea.
Her comments came as MPs discussed the UK Government’s backing for military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, which were launched alongside the US on Thursday, and without parliamentary approval.
Earlier today (15 January) An anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi militants struck a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned and operated container ship while it was sailing 100 miles off the Gulf of Aden .
The dry bulk vessel Gibraltar Eagle has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey.
“Maritime unions are calling for not just more protection, but they stress the need for co-ordinated diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis,” the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said.
“After today’s attack on a ship, can he explain to seafarers how dropping bombs will lead to a de-escalation of a situation which is already endangering their safety?”
‘Extraordinary’
Rishi Sunak said: “I think that’s quite extraordinary – it is Houthi rockets that are endangering the lives of British seafarers in the region.”
He added: “We are acting in self-defence to protect the lives of seafarers, not endanger them, and she would do well to call out the Houthis to stop what they are doing.”
Pontypridd Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones called for the Prime minister to condemn the Houthi rebel group that initially launched attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in November.
The Shia militant group is allied to Iran and seeks to reduce western influence in the Middle East
Ms Davies Jones the Commons: “The Houthis are an antisemitic terrorist group that have caused havoc in Yemen over the past decade, starting a civil war that has killed over 350,000 people.
“Its slogan includes the lines ‘Death to America, death to Israel, a curse upon the Jews’. Will the Prime Minister join me in condemning the shameful pro-Houthi chanting that we saw at many protests in the UK over the weekend?”
Mr Sunak replied: “Can I commend the honourable lady for her remarks and can I wholeheartedly agree with her. We will absolutely not tolerate that kind of language on our streets, we have been crystal clear about that.
“We’ve said to the police that they should take all decisive action against those that promote and encourage terrorism, and indeed those that incite hatred and division on our streets.”
Wouldn’t it be better for the honourable lady for Pontypridd to try and de-escalate the situation by calling for a ceasefire in Gaza?
Why is a Labour MP using parliamentary time asking such a soft question? Isn’t that the job of the Tories own MPs?
I agree. She should be using time to focus on matters that directly affect
her constituents and not blindly supporting the UK/US whenever military action is taken.
In 1839 Britain captured the port of Aden to guard the lines of communication with India…What a mash-up of coincidence…
In 1967 my old shipmate was aboard HMS Albion, her helicopters were evacuating the Brits. He told me all about it…
What Ms Davies Jones has failed to mention is that a contributing factor to 350,000 deaths in Yemen has been Weapons used from Saudi Arabia produced by The UK and their US masters.
This is just another piece of evidence that a Starmer Government will be no different to The Conservative Party.
In addition to weapons produced in uk, there are british military people in saudi arabia giving support. The bombs are being dropped from british supplied planes. Britain should not be giving all this support to the despicable regime!
UK has been supplying armaments to Saudis and others for years and these have been used to bombard and kill Yemenis of all persuasions. Sunak couldn’t give a s*it about the local politics or the population of Yemen. He just wants to sell more bombs and military kit. All this chatter about protecting shipping is a load of typical bollox from the little man who is in the job to protect vested interests.
I condemn Hamas, the Houthis and any kind of antisemitism. However as long as we keep blindly supporting Israel in their genocide in Gaza, then support for these kind of militias are going to get more and more stronger across the Middle East. One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.