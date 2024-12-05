Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Plaid Cymru MS pokes fun at Welsh Labour in creative comms sketch

05 Dec 2024 2 minute read
Plaid Cymru’s Llyr Gruffydd

A Plaid Cymru MS has released a comedic social media skit poking fun at Welsh Labour and predicting that their Christmas party will be “crap”. 

The video posted online on Thursday (December 5) features north Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd in his office wearing a festive wooly jumper.

The video is set up in a mockumentary sitcom style similar to The Office.

It opens with Mr Gruffydd sat at his desk writing out his secret Santa list to the Welsh Government.

Disappointed

His wish list includes: “Sort the cost of living crisis, reduce NHS waiting times and deliver fair rail funding.”

The Plaid politician can then be seen picking his gift from last year out of the bin – a crumpled up IOU for £4bn for HS2 complete with a laughing emoji.

This was the figure originally estimated to be owed to Wales in consequential payments for the high speed rail line which has been marked as an England and Wales project despite it not crossing the border.

Speaking to the camera, Mr Gruffydd says: “I didn’t get the money, it was pretty disappointing – so this year I’m hoping for, well anything really.”

Glow sticks

He’s then seen opening his office door and finding a small red bag containing an IOU for £350m in a nod to Welsh Labour’s new estimation of how much they think Wales has missed out on.

The Welsh Government says the new figure has been calculated based on what has been spent on the project so far.

Speaking to the camera, Mr Gruffydd says: “They do this every year, they’ve been doing this for the past 25 years…and I bet the Christmas party is going to be crap aswell.”

The video then ends with a clip of First Minister Eluned Morgan dancing with glow sticks at the Labour conference last month.

Cwm Rhondda
Cwm Rhondda
3 hours ago

Hilarious, I enjoyed watching this, but unfortunately it’s true. The UK loving Labour party in Cymru need to get up off their knees, stop the sycophantic doff-capping and start standing up for us.

hdavies15
hdavies15
2 hours ago
Reply to  Cwm Rhondda

Quite funny but not memorable. Would have been of greater lasting value to have started on a systematic defenestration of Labour’s policies and their record of non-achievement here in Wales, followed by a presentation of Plaid’s key policy objectives and some insight into their outline pathways to success. In other words something to set the tone for the 2026 elections.

J Jones
J Jones
57 minutes ago

Though I won’t watch it, is this what we pau the clowns in Cardiff Bay to do, apart from making a complete joke of the self government we’ve waited so long for.

