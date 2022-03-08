Plaid Cymru MS welcomes ‘new and dynamic’ candidates on International Women’s Day

A Plaid Cymru MS has marked International Women’s Day by announcing the selection of new women candidates for council seats in her constituency.

Siân Gwenllian, the Member of the Senedd for Arfon said her party ran a “purposeful and targeted campaign” to make sure they had more female candidates for the upcoming council election.

The Gwynedd politician, who has risen to become a Lead Designated Member for the Co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government, has served as a county councillor, as well as a community councillor and school governor.

International Women’s Day is a day of celebration held each March to commemorate the global achievements of women.

The MS for Arfon has welcomed the selection of new women Plaid Cymru candidates for the Gwynedd wards of Groeslon, Tregarth a Mynydd Llandygai, Gerlan, Cadnant, Llanberis, Hendre, and Bethel.

Siân Gwenllian MS said: “14 years ago I embarked on the journey these women are starting on now, when I put my name forward to be elected councillor for my home village of Y Felinheli.

“The diversity of the council chamber left a lot to be desired back then. I served as the only woman on the Cabinet.

“I was also the first woman to represent the Arfon constituency.

“So I have first-hand knowledge that when women are absent from public life, so are the voices and the priorities of women.

“Sadly, the situation is slow to change. In the 2017 Gwynedd Council Elections, the percentage of men in the 45-65 age category elected increased by 18%.

“There are challenges facing women, young people and other marginalised communities that simply don’t effect this demographic.

“This is not confined to Gwynedd. Throughout Wales, only 29% of councillors are women. But, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we can be more optimistic.”

‘Purposeful and targeted campaign’

She added: “Plaid Cymru Arfon locally ran a purposeful and targeted campaign, with the aim of electing more women in May, and I’m delighted to announce that we have 7 new, dynamic women candidates standing for the first time in key seats.

“They’re women that truly belong to their local areas, as school governors, organisers of local events, secretaries of football clubs, community councillors, or as volunteers with various food share schemes and community initiatives.

“They also bring with them a wealth of occupational backgrounds in youth work, the housing sector, religion, community work, sporting and much more.

“International Women’s Day is a fitting day to welcome those candidates, and I wish, Llio Elenid Owen (Groeslon), Beca Roberts (Tregarth & Mynydd Llandygai), Einir Wyn Williams (Gerlan), Dawn Lynne Jones (Cadnant, Caernarfon), Kimberley Jones (Llanberis), Anna Jane Evans (Hendre, Caernarfon), and Sasha Williams (Bethel) the very best of luck come the elections in May!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

