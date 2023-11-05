Plaid Cymru outlines ‘plan for Wales’ ahead of Kings Speech

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts has set out what a “fair and ambitious plan for Wales” would be ahead of the King’s Speech on Tuesday.

The plan includes five bills which Plaid Cymru says should be included in the UK Government’s legislative programme next week.

Among the proposals is scrapping the Barnett formula, the system through which the Welsh Government receives its funding according to population share and replacing it with a system based on need.

Ms Saville Roberts says the current system is vulnerable to “political manipulation”, citing the disparity in how Wales is denied consequential funding from English rail projects, despite Scotland and Northern Ireland receiving full funding.

The five bills on the party’s wish list are:

Affordable Energy Bill: An Energy Social Tariff to help combat fuel poverty, ensuing that those struggling with energy bills pay discounted prices. This will help households and boost local economies.

Fair Funding Bill: Replacing the Barnett formula, ensuring Wales gets the funding it needs for important infrastructure projects and fair consequential funding from projects built in England such as HS2.

Welsh Justice Bill: The transfer of justice powers to Wales, in line with cross-party calls in the Senedd, creating a Victims Commissioner and focusing on crime prevention.

Social Security Bill: The devolution of social security, introducing new benefits, creating a fairer and more efficient system for Welsh households.

Crown Estate Bill: Bring the £853m-worth Crown Estate under Welsh control, benefiting local communities and funding a wealth fund.

Targeted support

Liz Saville Roberts said: “People are struggling to make ends meet and the Prime Minister is too busy courting billionaires to care. For this King’s Speech, Plaid Cymru is calling for a fair and ambitious plan for Wales, which would ease the cost of living and lay the foundations for a more prosperous future.

“Plaid Cymru is calling for targeted energy bill support in the form of a social tariff to be included in the King’s Speech. Record numbers of people are seeking energy debt support in Wales – underscoring the impact of extortionate energy bills on people from all walks of life. We need innovative ways to ensure fair energy bill pricing for all.

“A fair and ambitious King’s Speech would address the chronic injustices faced in Wales. As a nation rich in natural resources, we should be reaping the benefits of green energy. Instead, profits from renewables on the £853m-worth Crown Estate are extracted from Wales to London. Our Crown Estate Bill would rectify this and bring millions to invest for the people of Wales.

“This speech is also an opportunity to put Wales’s finances on a sustainable footing, by replacing the Barnett Formula with a funding formula based on need. As we’ve seen with the HS2 funding saga, Wales is denied funding due to political manipulation of the formula.

A funding settlement that seeks to address our decades-long underfunding by Westminster would lay the foundations for a more prosperous future for Wales.”

