Plaid Cymru party chairman quits over Jonathan Edwards MP decision

Alun Ffred Jones has resigned as chairman of Plaid Cymru due to his dissatisfaction with the way the party has dealt with MP Jonathan Edwards.

Jonathan Edwards has been allowed to rejoin the party after being suspended after he accepted a caution for assault two years ago. However, it was recommended that he should continue as an Independent MP rather than as a Plaid Cymru MP.

The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP was banned from the party for 12 months in 2020 after receiving a warning from the police about the assault, and he has sat as an independent MP in Westminster ever since.

Alun Ffred Jones resigned over the recommendation by the party’s Executive Committee that Jonathan Edwards should continue as an Independent MP, S4C Newyddion reported.

Gwynedd councillor Beca Brown is now acting chair of the party until an election is held at their annual conference.

A Plaid spokesperson said: “The internal process of determining Mr Edwards’ membership of the Westminster group is yet to be concluded.

“Plaid Cymru wishes to thank Alun Ffred Jones for his many years of unstinting loyalty and service to the party.

“Alun Ffred has chaired the party’s National Executive Committee with dedication and professionalism at all times.”

Plaid’s Membership, Discipline and Standards Committee, which decided to readmit Jonathan Edwards to the party, said its decision “recognises Mr Edwards’ sincere remorse and extended period of self-reflection and learning”.

