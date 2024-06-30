Plaid Cymru pledges to hold incoming Labour government to account

Plaid Cymru has pledged to hold the incoming Labour Government to account as the general election campaign enters the final straight.

With just three full days of campaigning to go until the vote on Thursday (4 July) the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts has made a late pitch to voters and accused Labour of a lack of ambition.

She also criticised the UK party’s continuing support for embattled Welsh Labour leader Vaughan Gething.

Austerity

MS Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru’s candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “After 14 years of austerity, voters have had enough. Household bills are skyrocketing, mortgages are through the roof, and wages are stagnant.

“This pain is worsened by reckless Tory ministers Westminster who are utterly out of touch and devoid of morals. Scandal after scandal has left many people apathetic about this election.

“People crave better governance, so it’s no wonder that a simple ‘Change’ message appeals. But ‘Change’ is nothing but an empty slogan without evidence to back it up.

“A lack of ambition continued underfunding of Welsh services, and a stranglehold on key economic levers mean little will change for Wales under Labour, unless we elect strong voices to hold them to account.

“To make matters worse for us in Wales, Keir Starmer and Jo Stevens have given their full backing to the embattled First Minister, who has lost public trust after accepting £200,000 from a convicted environmental polluter.

“All three have arrogantly dismissed the Senedd’s democratic voice, severely damaging trust in Welsh democracy.

“The most powerful antidote to despair is a vote for fairness and ambition for Wales. Plaid Cymru’s ambitious plans to invest in our infrastructure and services would build a fairer country for all, funded by putting fairness at the heart of the UK’s tax system.

“The current system is deeply unfair. Take Rishi Sunak, who paid an effective tax rate of 23% on £2.2 million income last year, much less than the top income rate of 45%. Both the Tories and Labour plan to keep this deeply regressive situation.

“The Tories are finished, and Labour is taking you for granted.”

Lacklustre

Meanwhile, the Welsh Liberal Democrats also hit out at what they described as a ‘lacklustre’ Welsh Labour Campaign

Jane Dodds MS, leader of the Welsh Lib Dems said: “Welsh Labour continue to show that they have been in power for too long in Wales there is no recognition that their mismanagement of the NHS has left people languishing on the worst waiting lists in the UK and unable to see a dentist.

“They have nothing to say for those concerned about Dwr Cymru dumping sewage into Welsh rivers and beaches or want to see more powers devolved to Wales.

“Instead Welsh Labour has spent their time blaming others and not taking responsibility for public services that their party have run for 25 years.

“As voters head to the polls on Thursday, they should know that Liberal Democrat MPs will be fighting for a better deal for Wales. A large majority for Labour without opposition from parties like the Liberal Democrats mean we see a lack of scrutiny over their actions.”

