Plaid Cymru publishes 5 point plan to tackle cost of living crisis in Wales

Plaid Cymru has published a five point plan to tackle the cost of living crisis in Wales.

According to the pro-independence party, it looks across measures that both the Welsh and UK Governments can take to protect Wales’ most vulnerable, from energy prices, to supporting children and young people.

The publication comes ahead of an event ‘Wales and the Cost-of-Living Crisis’, which will be hosted by Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams MS.

The event will bring together Plaid Cymru politicians, activists, experts and members of the public in a discussion about the rise in the cost of living.

The plan details the action that can be taken on:

1. Helping people with their energy bills – by expanding the Winter Fuel Support scheme into Spring.

2. Supporting children and young people – by accelerating the rollout of free school males and increasing the EMA

3. Cancelling debt – such council tax arrears and school meal debt

4. Help with housing – by extending the Tenancy Hardship Grant and capping social housing rent increases and increasing the discretionary housing payment fund and improved promotion

5. Reversing the cut to Universal Credit – and pursuing the devolution of powers over welfare

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams MS said: “The cost-of-living crisis is already causing unacceptable hardship for too many families across Wales.”

‘More can be done’

She added: “And we believe that more can be done to prevent even more Welsh families from being pushed into poverty and suffering the devastating effects of the cost-of-living crisis. Directly or indirectly, this has been exacerbated by the UK Government – from their cuts to Universal Credit, to ignoring calls for a windfall tax on energy companies – it’s no wonder that so many families feel powerless in the face of this economic storm.

“Plaid Cymru’s five-point plan shows how this can be tackled head-on in Wales, to help people with rising costs, to capping bills where possible, and in allowing people more flexibility with work through increased childcare to help combat stagnating wages.

“Plaid Cymru has repeatedly made the calls for respective governments in Wales and Westminster to take action on the cost-of-living crisis. We’re not about to stop in our campaigning, which is why I’m hosting an event that will bring together politicians, activists, experts and the public so we can discuss how to get to grips with this crisis.

“In the meantime, if Welsh Government is serious about helping those with the greatest needs, they must see that they need greater powers over welfare and tax.”

