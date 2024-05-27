Plaid Cymru renews call to rejoin European Single Market and Customs Union

Both the Labour and Conservative parties have been accused of being “joined in a complicity of silence” over the economic harm of Brexit.

The observation was made by Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts, who has today (26 May) reiterated her party’s commitment to rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union, claiming that Brexit is “wrecking” the economy.

The MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said that there is “clear and growing public support for closer ties with the EU” but criticised Labour and the Tories for their silence on the matter.

‘Beggars belief’

Ahead of a campaign visit to Seiont Nurseries, plant wholesalers outside Caernarfon, Ms Saville Roberts said that it “beggars belief” that the impact of Brexit is ignored by the two main parties in this election.

A recent report by Cambridge Econometrics, and commissioned by the London Assembly, calculated that the average UK resident was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023 because of Brexit.

Neil Alcock, managing director of Seiont Nurseries, added that the Tories’ decision to pull out of the single market had made exports to Ireland “almost impossible”.

He criticised both Labour and the Tories for being “blind to the impact of Brexit on businesses”, and thanked Plaid Cymru for “speaking on behalf of businesses”.

‘Hard truth

Ms Saville Roberts said: “This election is about one thing: the economy. And we need to face a hard truth—Brexit is wrecking it.

“The average UK resident was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023 as a result of Brexit. It beggars belief that a crucial election will ignore that reality.

“There is a clear and growing public support for closer ties with the EU, but both Conservatives and Labour are joined in a complicity of silence.

“Plaid Cymru isn’t scared of telling it as it is. The evidence is clear: Brexit isn’t working. It has caused inflation to skyrocket, import costs to surge, and critical sectors like the NHS, hospitality, and tourism to suffer severe worker shortages.

“Plaid Cymru has a clear plan to address Brexit’s failures. We will tackle worker shortages and skill gaps by attracting and retaining talent in key sectors. We will cut red tape on food products to ease trade and reduce costs. We will restore control over post-Brexit funding to the Senedd, ensuring Wales has the resources it needs.

“We will forge the closest possible ties with Europe, reaffirming our commitment to strong relationships. And crucially, we will push to rejoin the Single Market and Customs Union, reviving our economy and putting money back in Welsh pockets.

“Plaid Cymru believes EU membership was—and remains—in the best interest of Wales. But this isn’t about re-running the Brexit referendum – it’s about undoing economic damage and securing a prosperous future. That’s why we must urgently re-enter the Single Market and Customs Union.

“In this election in Wales, the choice is clear. For honest politics and practical solutions to the problems in our economy – vote Plaid Cymru.”

‘Self-destructive’

Neil Alcock, Managing Director at Seiont Nurseries, near Caernarfon, added: “Pulling out of our biggest export market was one of the most self-destructive decisions made by the Tories in Westminster. Our sales in Wales are thriving, but Brexit has made exports to Ireland – our nearest neighbours – nearly impossible.

“The introduction of the 5-times delayed border control for imports will lead to additional costs, some of which are still unknown. This is causing delays and trucks that are standing still, which costs us money. The upcoming 12 months are set to be very challenging for businesses like ours.

“This election is all about the economy, but both Labour and the Tories are blind to the impact of Brexit on businesses. I’m glad that Liz Saville Roberts and Plaid Cymru are speaking on behalf of businesses like ours and taking a pragmatic view. Rejoining the single market is the common-sense approach and in all our interests.”

Drawing closer

Labour has insisted it will not rejoin the customs union or single market if elected, however last month it floated the possibility of drawing closer to Europe on key foreign and security issues, suggesting it could seek to attend meetings of the monthly EU foreign affairs council.

In September last year, Sir Keir Starmer insisted there was no case for rejoining the European Union following criticism from Tory Ministers after suggesting his party did not want to “diverge” from the bloc’s regulations.

Sir Keir told broadcasters: “I have repeatedly said that there’s no case for going back into the EU and that includes the single market and the customs union.”

