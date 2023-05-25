Plaid Cymru renews calls for Betsi Cadwaladr health board inquiry after Senedd stand off

Plaid Cymru has renewed calls for an inquiry into Betsi Cadwaladr health board and has described opposition to an inquiry from the health minister as “inexplicable”.

The call for an inquiry follows an exchange in the Senedd on Wednesday in which that Health Minister referred to Plaid Cymru’s health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth as “harping on” when he urged the government to reorganise the scandal-hit health board.

Eluned Morgan also accused him of “sapping the morale” of the workforce at Betsi with “constant criticism” and complained that “in England, where despite the fact that they have 21 hospitals in special measures equivalent… never, as far as I can tell, has there been a question on the floor of the house in the House of Commons on any one of those.”

Affronted

“Plaid Cymru’s position is clear – we need a fresh start in Betsi Cadwaladr. We know the brilliant care provided by staff, but we also know – through waiting times figures, complaints processes, patient concerns, staff exasperation – that things can’t go on like this,” Mr ap Iorwerth said.

“…the Minister talked about the need to turn over a new leaf and how important it is that ‘this dreadful situation is unearthed’. But Welsh Government refuses to even consider structural change or an inquiry into what’s gone wrong.

“What’s more, the Minister seemed affronted that she should be closely scrutinised, on the basis that the UK Government doesn’t. But just because she clearly thinks Labour in Westminster is doing a poor job at holding the Tories to account over their poor record on health in England, doesn’t mean that Plaid Cymru shouldn’t be doing its job in holding Welsh Government to account over their performance here!

“I’m convinced we need to start again with health in the north, but at the very least we need an inquiry that can look transparently and forensically at what has happened in Betsi’s past, so we can make plans for its future – for the future of those staff working in it and the patients dependent on it.”

On Tuesday, North Wales Police confirmed it is considering whether to investigate claims made in a leaked report about finances at the north Wales’ health board.

The report, by accountancy EY, alleged finance officials made deliberately incorrect entries in accounts and wrongly accounted for millions of pounds.

NHS Counter Fraud Wales, which is part of a NHS Wales, concluded in April that no further action was needed despite the damning report.

