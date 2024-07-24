Plaid Cymru renews calls for devolution of Crown Estate as it reports record profits

Plaid Cymru has renewed calls for the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales following the announcement of record £1.1bn profits earlier today (24 July).

The Crown Estate said earnings surged by more than £658 million during the year ending March 31, from £443 million the previous year.

The spike in profits was mainly down to option fees, payments made by companies to reserve a patch of the seabed to eventually build their wind turbines on.

The Crown Estate owns the vast majority of Britain’s seabed, stretching up to 12 nautical miles from the mainland, and leases part of it to wind farm operators.

Profits are paid directly to the Treasury, which then hands on a portion of the money to the monarchy, known as the Sovereign Grant, which supports the official duties of the royal family.

The surge in profits means that King Charles is set for a £45m pay increase, more than 50% of his official annual income.

Officials said the substantial increase in the sovereign grant in 2025-26 and 2026-27 will be used to help fund the final stages of the 10-year £369 million renovation of Buckingham Palace.

‘No justification’

Plaid Cymru Energy spokesperson in Westminster, Llinos Medi MP, said there was “no justification for the profits of renewable energy projects being funnelled out of poor coastal communities in Wales and used to renovate Buckingham Palace”.

In Scotland, where the Crown Estate is devolved, net revenues generated from the Scottish Crown Estate marine assets are allocated to councils to support community benefit projects in their areas.

In 2023/2024 this amounted to £11.1 million. Higher amounts of this money was given to rural and relatively deprived areas in Scotland such as the Shetland Islands (£1.7 million), Highlands (£2.8 million) and Argyll and Bute (£1.5 million).

The new Ynys Môn MP also reiterated her party’s calls for the establishment of a Sovereign Wealth Fund to invest profits into Welsh communities, based on similar schemes in countries like Norway, where vast fossil fuel profits were ploughed back into the economy.

Poverty

“The wealth generated from our natural resources should benefit our people and our communities as they do in Scotland, not be diverted to London,” the MP for Ynys Môn said.

“I am proud that Wales is playing a leading role in offshore wind generation, with Gwynt y Môr off our northern coast being the fifth-largest operating offshore wind farm in the world. Profits from the leasing of the seabed go straight to the Treasury, with a portion for the King, despite some of the coastal communities that look out to the wind farm facing some of the worst poverty in the UK.

“In the General Election, Plaid Cymru outlined plans for a Sovereign Wealth Fund that would invest profits from the leasing of the seabed into Welsh communities. Now, with four MPs in Westminster, we will be using every parliamentary device at our disposal to ensure that the devolution of the Crown Estate to Wales is considered seriously by the UK Labour Government.

“A poll carried out last year suggested that an overwhelming majority of people in Wales want the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales, just as is already the case in Scotland. Labour could prove to the people of Wales that it respects our nation and is serious about investing in our communities.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

