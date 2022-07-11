Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Rhun ap Iorwerth to fight for Ynys Môn seat at Westminster General Election

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has said that he will put his name forward for the same seat at the next General Election.

Rhun ap Iorwerth has an almost 10,000 vote majority in the Senedd seat but the Westminster constituency is a three-way marginal between the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and Labour.

Welsh Conservative Virginia Crosbie currently holds the Westminster seat on 35.5% of the vote, a majority of 1,968 votes. She resigned last week as a PPS in the Welsh Office in order to call for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.

“I have been asked many times over the years if I would stand for Westminster, but for me, the priority was to work through our Parliament in Wales to ensure the best for Wales and Anglesey,” Rhun ap Iorwerth said.

“That is still the national priority, of course – to develop and strengthen our democracy to ensure a fair and prosperous Wales.

“But it has also become clear to me, especially recently, that we must ensure a strong voice in Westminster, to protect our interests from the ongoing attempt to undermine that voice. The Voice of Wales in London rather than the other way around if you like, working side-by-side and respecting our own Parliament. I’m ready to do that, working to get the best for Anglesey and Wales.

“It’s time to unite Anglesey, and I believe I can do that – as someone who, I hope, has gained the trust of the people of the island. That is why, when the nominations open, I will put my name forward.”

‘Excellent’

Rhun ap Iorwerth had previously stood as Plaid Cymru leader in the Senedd in 2018, coming second to current leader Adam Price.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Savile Roberts responded to say that it was “great news”.

“Rhun ap Iorwerth would be an excellent representative for Anglesey and Wales at Westminster.”

