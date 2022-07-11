Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Rhun ap Iorwerth to fight for Ynys Môn seat at Westminster General Election

11 Jul 2022 2 minutes Read
Rhun ap Iorwerth. Picture by Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has said that he will put his name forward for the same seat at the next General Election.

Rhun ap Iorwerth has an almost 10,000 vote majority in the Senedd seat but the Westminster constituency is a three-way marginal between the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and Labour.

Welsh Conservative Virginia Crosbie currently holds the Westminster seat on 35.5% of the vote, a majority of 1,968 votes. She resigned last week as a PPS in the Welsh Office in order to call for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.

“I have been asked many times over the years if I would stand for Westminster, but for me, the priority was to work through our Parliament in Wales to ensure the best for Wales and Anglesey,” Rhun ap Iorwerth said.

“That is still the national priority, of course – to develop and strengthen our democracy to ensure a fair and prosperous Wales.

“But it has also become clear to me, especially recently, that we must ensure a strong voice in Westminster, to protect our interests from the ongoing attempt to undermine that voice. The Voice of Wales in London rather than the other way around if you like, working side-by-side and respecting our own Parliament. I’m ready to do that, working to get the best for Anglesey and Wales.

“It’s time to unite Anglesey, and I believe I can do that – as someone who, I hope, has gained the trust of the people of the island. That is why, when the nominations open, I will put my name forward.”

‘Excellent’

Rhun ap Iorwerth had previously stood as Plaid Cymru leader in the Senedd in 2018, coming second to current leader Adam Price.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Savile Roberts responded to say that it was “great news”.

“Rhun ap Iorwerth would be an excellent representative for Anglesey and Wales at Westminster.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
2 hours ago

Bye bye Virginia, hello Rhun…

Richard 1
Richard 1
2 hours ago

Well it’ll be good riddance to the atomic kitten. How will Rhun view the nuclear industry’s ambitions?

Gareth Cemlyn Jones
Gareth Cemlyn Jones
2 hours ago

Newyddion da iawn. Pob lwc Rhun!

Mick Tems
Mick Tems
2 hours ago

That’s marvellous news, Rhun! Crosbie will be trashed to hell and back!

Leigh Richards
Leigh Richards
1 hour ago

Puzzling? I thought we wanted to ‘settle up not settle down’ at westminster? And while i appreciate the pressure Rhun seems to have come under to make this decision i fear it sends out all the wrong signals ie. it will be seen by the welsh public as a indication that plaid thinks the westminster parliament is more important than our own Senedd.

hdavies15
hdavies15
1 hour ago
Point well made. It may also look like Rhun is just another career orientated politician who’s eager to climb that greasy pole. Better that he remains the elected representative and custodian of Ynys Mon’s interests at Y Senedd. Let someone else knock the Tory off her perch when the time comes.

R W
R W
1 hour ago

Excellent news. It’s imperative that Crosbie is beaten at the polls.

Y Cymro
Y Cymro
29 minutes ago

Looks like the “Atomic Kitten’s” just lost her 9 lives.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿. #RhunApIorwerth

Aled Gwyn Job
Aled Gwyn Job
1 minute ago

There’s some superficial logic to it, if Ynys Mon and Bangor are to be combined for the new Westminster seat because of the boundary review. Rhun’s high profile should be enough to win the seat. Perhaps Plaid also want to prime local voters for the new Senedd constituency for 2026, which will also follow the ‘two county’ model, albeit electing 6 members this time. But it’s still a very odd move for someone who has ambitions to be party leader to be packed off to London to shore up the numbers there. Surely nationalists should now be downplaying the role… Read more »

