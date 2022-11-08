Plaid Cymru Senedd member suspended pending investigation by Welsh Parliament’s standards watchdog

Plaid Cymru Senedd member Rhys ab Owen has been suspended from his party’s group.

He is being investigated by the Senedd’s Standards Commissioner over an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members.

It is understood the suspension relates to a serious allegation about his conduct. He remains a member of Plaid Cymru,

Plaid Cymru said the decision was taken to suspend the South Wales Central MS pending the end of an investigation by the Welsh Parliament’s standards watchdog.

The Standards Commissioner, Douglas Bain, will investigate any complaint and will issue a report to the Senedd which will then decide what if any action should be taken.

The decision means he will sit as an independent in the Senedd.

A spokesperson for the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd said: “Rhys ab Owen MS, Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd for South Wales Central, and the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd have mutually agreed to his temporary suspension from the Plaid Cymru group.

“This is a neutral act, without prejudice, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Senedd standards commissioner into an alleged breach of the code of conduct for members of the Senedd. No further comment will be issued.”

Rhys ab Owen was elected last year and represents the region of South Wales Central.

