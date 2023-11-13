Plaid Cymru slams ‘farcical’ Cabinet reshuffle

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has slammed the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak as he embarks on a reshuffle of his frontbench, sacking Suella Braverman and appointing David Cameron as Foreign Secretary.

The reshuffle came following ongoing controversy surrounding the now ex-home secretary Suella Braverman.

Mrs Braverman last week penned an unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.

During several interviews she used the term “hate marches”, as well as making inflammatory remarks suggesting rough sleeping was a “lifestyle choice”.

Although the reshuffle had been expected, the return of the former prime minster, David Cameron has been a surprise to many.

He will replace James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary and will be given a peerage.

Leadership

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The King has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon David Cameron as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

“His Majesty has also been pleased to confer the dignity of a Barony of the United Kingdom for life upon David Cameron.”

As the newly appointed Foreign Secretary quit his Witney seat in September 2016, he will not be accountable to other MPs.

Lord Cameron said that while “I may have disagreed with some individual decisions” made by Rishi Sunak, he “is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time”.

Mr Cleverly will take on the job of Home Secretary after Mr Sunak ended Mrs Braverman’s controversial tenure in the job.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP branded the Cabinet reshuffle a “Farcial situation”.

She said: “Rishi Sunak has imposed a failed Prime Minister as Foreign Secretary without any democratic appointment process. There is no longer even a shadow of a pretence of democratic accountability. The Tories’ obsession with clinging on to power is beyond parody.

“During a time of international instability, particularly in Ukraine and Israel-Palestine, MPs will not be able to scrutinise the work of the Foreign Secretary. How on earth does Rishi Sunak defend such a farcical situation?

“The fact that out of 350 MPs, not a single Tory in the House of Commons was deemed competent for the role proves that the Conservatives are unable to govern.

“David Cameron’s mishandling of the Brexit referendum and his decision to abandon the sinking ship are hardly measures of competence either. This appointment will therefore do nothing to instil confidence in Sunak’s judgment.”

Also on Monday morning, Therese Coffey left her role as Environment Secretary, Downing Street said.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she said that it was “now the right time to step back from government”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

