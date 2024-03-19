Plaid Cymru stalwart calls for immediate end to Cooperation Agreement with Labour

Martin Shipton

A prominent and longstanding member of Plaid Cymru has urged the party to pull out immediately from its Cooperation Agreement with Welsh Labour to avoid being tainted by association with Vaughan Gething.

Dr Dewi Evans, a retired consultant paediatrician, stood unsuccessfully to be national chair of Plaid in 2019.

He has written to all Plaid members in his home constituency of Carmarthen, urging them to join him in calling for an immediate end to the Cooperation Agreement.

In December 2021, the Welsh Labour government and Plaid Cymru signed a three-year deal, where the two parties agreed to work together in 46 policy areas. The agreement is not a coalition or confidence and supply agreement; Plaid Cymru remain in opposition but can appoint advisers to offices of the Welsh Government.

It was announced in November 2021 by the then leaders of the two parties, Mark Drakeford and Adam Price, following months of talks. The agreement was ratified by both parties and is due to end in December 2024, with no proposals to extend it.

‘Disbelief’

In his message to party members in Carmarthen, Dr Evans states: “Gyfeillion [Friends]. ‘Welsh’ Labour has just elected as its leader an individual who has accepted a £200,000 ‘donation’ from an individual convicted of a serious environmental crime. Disbelief!

“Plaid must remove itself from any “cooperation” agreement with ‘Welsh’ Labour immediately.

“There are other reasons why we need to walk away from this unionist party. Gething’s victory is tainted by the partisan support of the ‘unions’. But that’s the way Labour functions anyway.

“Gething as Health Minister was poor. Drakeford had to carry him. The evidence Gething gave at the Covid Inquiry recently exposed his failures.

Maintaining our connection with a Gething led Labour Party is potentially very damaging to Plaid Cymru. We are already compromised by our perceived support for the botched roll out of the 20 mph speed limit and the nonsense regarding planting trees on some of the best agricultural land in Europe.

“The ‘closed list’ voting system is another Labour stitch up. Damaging to Plaid. Not too certain we need 96 MSs anyway. 72 is probably adequate. So can we abandon our ‘support’ to a party that has been so damaging to our country (on a par almost with the damage caused by that other unionist party – the Tories). And do so immediately.

“And finally. One other reason for creating a clear ‘Irish Sea distance’ between Plaid and Labour. Gething was endorsed by Lord Kinnock, last of the Labour dinosaurs hostile to Welsh sovereignty.

“Re Gething’s £200k. If we view Cymru as 5% of the population of the UK, giving a Welsh Labour leader £200k is the equivalent of giving the English Labour leader £4m! Irrespective of who gave Gething the money it really reflects dreadfully on his judgement. But accepting it from someone with a criminal conviction for causing environmental damage…….

“And of course giving back the money changes nothing if some of it was used as part of his campaign.”

Progressive policy programme

The last Senedd election in May 2021 resulted in Labour winning half of the 60 seats.

While Mr Drakeford ruled out entering a coalition with any other party, it made sense for his party to enter a Cooperation Agreement with Plaid Cymru, both to provide support for an agreed budget and to develop a progressive policy programme that both parties could support.

This includes such policies as free school meals for all primary school children; free childcare for children up to two years old; taking “immediate and radical action to address the proliferation of second homes and unaffordable housing”; moving forward with plans to create a publicly owned energy company; encouraging farmers to create woodland on less productive land; reforming the Senedd so the number of MSs would increase from 60 to between 80 and 100 [the figure agreed on was 96]; and ensuring gender balance in the Senedd via legislation.

Plaid Cymru will be nominating its current leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth, as First Minister, and any discussion about the Cooperation Agreement is likely to come afterwards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

