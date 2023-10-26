Plaid Cymru table motion calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru have tabled a Senedd motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

It comes following an impassioned plea from Plaid Cymru MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor who this week called for the Welsh Government to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday (October 24), the Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths was criticised for claiming that international affairs are outside of the Welsh Government’s remit.

The Irish and Scottish governments have already called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by devastating Israeli air strikes in retaliation to Hamas militants who launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Critics have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians and committing war crimes by cutting off essential supplies like food, water and fuel.

The motion tabled on Wednesday (October 25) proposes that the Senedd:

Condemns the horrifying attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians and calls for the immediate release of hostages.

Notes that Israel has a duty to ensure the protection, security and welfare of its citizens and the occupied Palestinian population.

Condemns the Israeli Government’s indiscriminate attacks on Gaza, resulting in the death of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians and agrees with the

United Nations Secretary-General that collective punishment of the Palestinian people cannot be justified.

It also calls on the international community to:

Unite in seeking an immediate ceasefire to end the human suffering and allow humanitarian organisations to reach those in need;

Bring pressure to bear on the Israeli Government to end the siege of Gaza which contravenes international law and the basic human rights of Palestinian

civilians:

Do everything within its power to create safe and meaningful aid corridors into the Gaza Strip and enable safe passage out of the region.

Stands in solidarity with the Israeli and Palestinian communities in Wales affected by the conflict.

Urges the Senedd to support a two-state solution in order to pursue lasting peace in the region.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “We hope the motion receives widespread cross-party support to send a message of unity, humanity and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Labour MS for Newport East, John Griffiths said members of all parties recognise the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking to follow the unfolding events in Israel and Gaza, with the loss of so many innocent lives, including thousands of children.

“I am pleased there has been strong cross-party support in the Senedd for an end to the siege, allowing the supply of proper humanitarian aid.

“Members from all parties in Wales recognise the need for an immediate ceasefire and renewed efforts for a lasting peace and two state solution.”

