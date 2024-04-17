Plaid Cymru tables amendment to widen 20mph debate to also focus on HS2

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has proposed that a motion to axe Wales’ 20mph speed limit should be altered to instead call on the Welsh Government to reconsider its decision not to pursue a HS2 legal challenge.

On Wednesday afternoon (April 17), Senedd members will debate a Tory motion to reverse the controversial 20mph speed limit rolled out in Wales in September.

It also calls for a review of the strict criteria for new road building in Wales with a view to implement all previously scrapped schemes.

The Tory motion goes on to ask that the Welsh Government invest in public transport to make buses and trains more competitive with travelling by car.

Plaid Cymru have table an amendment calling for the details of the Tory motion to be deleted and replaced with calls for the Welsh Government to, “reconsider its decision not to launch a legal challenge against the UK Government’s decision to designate HS2 an England and Wales project.’

Devolve

The amendment, tabled by Heledd Fychan, goes on to ask that the Welsh Government work with the UK Government to “devolve all powers over transport to Wales” and begin a “continuous review” of the impact of the new speed limit.

The HS2 route heading north of London has long been criticised for being designated an England and Wales project despite none of the line running into Wales.

It’s been argued that by changing at Crewe, the journey time from north Wales to London would be reduced.

As a result, the Welsh Government would receive no consequential funding under the Barnett formula – estimated at around £5b.

Last October Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that HS2 was being scaled back with only the first phase as far as Birmingham likely to be built.

Challenge

In a recent written answer to Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth, Counsel General, Mick Antoniw confirmed the Welsh Government had decided not to pursue a legal challenge for the funding.

The Welsh Government says the UK Government should conduct a wider review of comparability with the Department for Transport, “to look at and address the impact of the classification of future rail projects”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “We know that the UK Conservative Government want to put a stranglehold on Wales’ finances and have been intent on keeping Wales in the slow lane by not re-designating HS2 an England only project.

“But we would have expected better from Labour, a party that purports to be ‘standing up for Wales’.

“Despite Labour Ministers claiming that that they are on the same side as Plaid Cymru on the unfairness of the lack of HS2 consequentials, it now seems that they are no more than weasel words when we see their ambivalence towards pursuing the matter.

“This is a worrying signal of things to come should Keir Starmer become the next Prime Minister and giving Wales the silent treatment on HS2 speaks volumes about Labour’s attitude to fair funding.

“The absence of resolve shown by the Counsel General is tantamount to waving the white flag.

“If the Vaughan Gething premiership is going to be something other than the same old, the First Minister must reconsider his government’s decision to let the UK Government off the hook.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

