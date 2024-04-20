Plaid Cymru tell Labour Government to ‘sort it out’ with partial 20mph U-turn expected next week

Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government to “sort it out” amid reports of a partial U-turn on Wales’ default 20mph speed limit, which is expected to be announced next Tuesday.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates is expected to confirm some roads in Wales will revert to 30mph following the backlash aimed at the government’s policy which came into force last September at an estimated cost of £34m pounds.

Mr Skates said the changes will address the concerns that “a lot of people” have raised “on a consistent basis”.

“We’ve put our hands up to say the guidance has to be corrected,” he said.

Exemptions

Responding to his comments, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Leader of Plaid Cymru said: “Over six months have passed since Plaid Cymru tabled a Senedd amendment, and won the vote, gaining a commitment from Welsh Government to review the impact of new limits and to empower local authorities to make further exemptions.

“I support the principle of widespread 20mph zones, but it’s clear that it was implemented very poorly and inconsistently, with too many roads changing to 20mph in places where it felt unreasonable.

“Welsh Government must push ahead now and sort it out, working with local authorities and communities to ensure that limits are properly reviewed, and unreasonable 20mphs are removed.”

Mr Skates, who was appointed to the cabinet last month, told the Senedd earlier this week that there is widespread support for 20mph in areas where children and older people are at risk.

Listening

He stressed that ministers want to undertake a “national listening programme” on 20mph, engaging with businesses, communities and citizens across the country.

Mr Skates said: “There is, I believe, a growing consensus in this debate that we can at least build on that 20mph is right around our schools, hospitals, nurseries.”

He vowed: “Changes will be done with and for the communities we all serve – with the voice of citizens right at the heart of all we do.”

The 20mph limit in urban and residential areas came into force across Wales in September 2023 and has been met with opposition in the Senedd from the Welsh Conservatives and by a petition calling on the Welsh Government to remove the law has received nearly 500,000 signatures.

Ken Skates said in response to a debate tabled by the Conservatives in the Senedd on Wednesday that there will be a review into 20mph zones to ensure that they’re “targeted” in areas “where children and the elderly are at risk.”

