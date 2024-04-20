Plaid Cymru tell Labour Government to ‘sort it out’ with partial 20mph U-turn expected next week
Plaid Cymru has called on the Welsh Government to “sort it out” amid reports of a partial U-turn on Wales’ default 20mph speed limit, which is expected to be announced next Tuesday.
Transport Secretary Ken Skates is expected to confirm some roads in Wales will revert to 30mph following the backlash aimed at the government’s policy which came into force last September at an estimated cost of £34m pounds.
Mr Skates said the changes will address the concerns that “a lot of people” have raised “on a consistent basis”.
“We’ve put our hands up to say the guidance has to be corrected,” he said.
Exemptions
Responding to his comments, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Leader of Plaid Cymru said: “Over six months have passed since Plaid Cymru tabled a Senedd amendment, and won the vote, gaining a commitment from Welsh Government to review the impact of new limits and to empower local authorities to make further exemptions.
“I support the principle of widespread 20mph zones, but it’s clear that it was implemented very poorly and inconsistently, with too many roads changing to 20mph in places where it felt unreasonable.
“Welsh Government must push ahead now and sort it out, working with local authorities and communities to ensure that limits are properly reviewed, and unreasonable 20mphs are removed.”
Mr Skates, who was appointed to the cabinet last month, told the Senedd earlier this week that there is widespread support for 20mph in areas where children and older people are at risk.
Listening
He stressed that ministers want to undertake a “national listening programme” on 20mph, engaging with businesses, communities and citizens across the country.
Mr Skates said: “There is, I believe, a growing consensus in this debate that we can at least build on that 20mph is right around our schools, hospitals, nurseries.”
He vowed: “Changes will be done with and for the communities we all serve – with the voice of citizens right at the heart of all we do.”
The 20mph limit in urban and residential areas came into force across Wales in September 2023 and has been met with opposition in the Senedd from the Welsh Conservatives and by a petition calling on the Welsh Government to remove the law has received nearly 500,000 signatures.
Ken Skates said in response to a debate tabled by the Conservatives in the Senedd on Wednesday that there will be a review into 20mph zones to ensure that they’re “targeted” in areas “where children and the elderly are at risk.”
Let’s hope common sense pevails. The majority of urban roads are well suited to 20mph but, as I’m sure most will agree, there are arterial routes that should have remained at 30mph. The guidance and implementation of the new law was rather shambolic. I still see drivers routinely drive at 30mph. I said repeatedly that for law to be effective it requires consent. Sadly, this debate was quickly polarised and turned into a Left vs Right battleground – something I will also bemoan. What is needed is cool headed pragmatic planning of transport, not daft political heat and a social… Read more »
20mph in certain areas is obviously a good idea and should have been introduced on a case-by-case basis. The way the policy was implemented was amateur in the extreme. There are many people driving around today who still don’t know if they are in a 20 or 30mph zone. The policy should have been implemented gradually, who ever suggested the big bang approach needs to be counselled.
Surely there are signs for it whenever the limit changes?
Plaid Cymru voted for the stupud 20mph with Labour. They are just as guilty.
If Plaid Cymru were guilty of anything it’s probably assuming that the Labour government wouldn’t make a siop siafins (shambles) implementing it.
A case of learning from experience – always factor in Labour incompetence.
Careful how Labour does this. Renege because someone can use multiple email addresses and the far right think tanks have pushed this (and Welsh Cons, they are part of this game) they will have you over a barrel for every policy they disagree with, which is pretty much anything. They will pull the same tactic on the next issue they want to trip you up with, and it will happen. You need to tighten up the petition and keep a backbone in. And I wont vote for a Labour that shifts this easily at the next senedd election and I… Read more »
“Mind you, I can still vote Labour just to stick it to the Cons if part of the game is to disenfranchise Labour voters.”
Still so many people in Cymru don’t seem realise that they don’t just live in a part of England that happens to be called Wales.
Unlike those in the land beyond Clawdd Offa we don’t have our electoral choice limited to Tory or ToryLite.
No one in Cymru has to be complicit in voting for Labour’s programme of austerity at the next general election.
But if they do they will be.
I’m not sure why Labour are signalling ahead of time that they might partially row back on the 20mph policy, because surely they know that will only get the attack dogs salivating and they won’t be satisfied by anything less than a U-turn?