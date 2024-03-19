Plaid Cymru to nominate Rhun ap Iorwerth in First Minister vote

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru will nominate Rhun ap Iorwerth in the vote to elect a new First Minister of Wales tomorrow.

A spokesperson from the party said questions about judgement and transparency regarding Vaughan Gething’s leadership campaign “requires alternative candidates to be considered.”

On Saturday it was announced that the economy minister had narrowly won the Welsh Labour leadership election with 51.7% of the vote.

The incoming First Minister’s campaign has been mired in controversy over a huge donation and the role of unions in nominating him.

Mark Drakeford will formally resign as First Minister on Tuesday afternoon (March 19) after five years in the job.

Then on Wednesday (March 20) the Senedd will vote to confirm Mr Gething as Wales’ next First Minister.

However, he could be blocked if there is a united opposition and some abstentions from Labour MSs.

There has been rising discontent amongst Labour backbenchers over the £200,000 donation to Mr Gething’s campaign from a company run by a man twice convicted for environmental offences.

Plaid Cymru has made calls for the donation to be returned.

The Party’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts said in a post on X: “Plaid Cymru offer ethically-compromised Labour MSs the choice to do the right thing. Rhun for FM.”

Plaid Cymru MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “I’ve been asked many times over the last few days if I’ll be supporting the nomination of Vaughan Gething for FM.

“Of course I won’t. There is a better candidate, one who has a clear vision about a prosperous and more equal Wales – Rhun ap Iorwerth.”

Andrew RT Davies has promised Welsh Conservative votes for Mr Gething, provided he scraps some key policies such as the 20mph default speed limit and more politicians in the Senedd.

A spokesperson from Plaid Cymru said: “Plaid Cymru will nominate Rhun ap Iorwerth in the vote to elect a new First Minister of Wales tomorrow.

“The math dictates that Vaughan Gething will secure a majority vote, but in the current political climate, questions about judgement and transparency requires alternative candidates to be considered.”

In the Senedd, any member could be nominated to be First Minister.

However, because the nominee has to have a simple majority of support, this would normally be the leader of the largest political group in the Senedd.

If more than one nomination is made, every MS except for the Llywydd and deputy presiding officer will be given the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidate by roll call.

However, other parties in the Senedd have the right to put forward their leaders’ names in a symbolic gesture.

In the 2016 election, when Labour won 29 seats, Plaid Cymru nominated their leader Leanne Wood for the office of First Minister.

Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Conservatives, and UKIP successfully blocked Carwyn Jones by all voting for Leanne Wood.

Carwyn Jones also received 29 votes from Labour and Liberal Democrat MS, Kirsty Williams, creating a deadlock.

A week later, Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru agreed to a minority Labour government and Carwyn Jones was appointed First Minister.

