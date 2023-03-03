Plaid Cymru to set out out new economic plan at spring conference
Plaid Cymru will outline a new economic plan to transform the Welsh economy at this weekend’s spring conference in Llanelli.
Speaking ahead of the conference, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said the current economic crisis facing families in Wales was a “direct result” of Tory cuts and Labour inaction.
Mr Price said ensuring Wales took full ownership over its natural resources – including full devolution over the Crown Estate – would form part of a wider economic plan to “transform the Welsh economy”, raise people’s living standards and protect them from “Westminster’s economic chaos”.
“Soaring energy bills and falling wages. Workers on strike and public services in crisis. Jobs lost and businesses going bust,” Mr Price said.
“This is the direct result of over decade of Tory cuts and Labour inaction which has weakened the Welsh economy and left hard-working people struggling to put food on the table.
“Plaid Cymru says enough is enough. We need to transform our economy now to raise living standards and protect ourselves from Westminster’s economic chaos – taking ownership of our natural resources and investing in our local businesses.
“Wales as an independent nation, free from Westminster’s chaos and decline, can have a strong and dynamic economy, underpinned by successful homegrown businesses.
“So now is the time for a new vision that will turn the Welsh economy into an economy that works for every part and for everyone in Wales.
“That’s why I’m pleased to say that Luke Fletcher will soon be launching For Wales, Dros Gymru – a program for our nation’s future and a new economy that is green, locally driven, and socially just – the kind of overarching plan of action that Wales lacks from its Labour government.
National mission
Turning to the to address the next Westminster Government, Mr Price added: “Give us in Wales the tools so we can begin the work of transforming the Welsh economy – so that making poverty history can become our national mission – even though it is not yours.
“That starts with a fairer funding settlement, stronger financial powers and full control over our natural resources – including devolution of the Crown Estate – so we can take ownership of Wales’ incredible potential to drive the next green industrial revolution.
“And a Welsh Green Revolution has the capacity to transform the Welsh economy. To revive, re-energise and reindustrialise, connecting homes and business with clean, reliable, affordable power, creating thousands of well-paid jobs and cheap electricity.
“And it’s only by returning more Plaid Cymru MPs at the next general election that we can strengthen Wales’ voice in Westminster and force the next Prime Minister to give our nation the deal that we deserve.
Sef dadwladychu Cymru
He can say whatever it is totally irrelevant when his party are declining in the polls and Labour are streets ahead.
Take the opinion polls with caution. It depends on the way questions are framed.
Elections since 2020 have shown a single council seat gain for Plaid Cymru from Labour.
Labour is shown ahead because the Tories have messed.
There is no real enthusiasm for Labour in UK except it is not the Conservatives.
When there is a by-election the Liberal democrats do better in England.
Plaid Cymu’s policies will get them elected in Wales as will the Liberal democrats in England.
So do not be so negative and get out and deliver the message.
Whether you vote for Plaid Cymru or not what Adam Price says is true of Labour & Conservatives. The reality is both prefer spending hundreds of billions on England while giving Wales the equiverlent of chickenfeed. A poor divided Wales is preferable which aids their centrist agenda. See, a prosperous confident country usually is an independent one. This is what Unionists don’t want. A dependent Wales is easier to control & manipulate. And where the Tories are imperialist anglo-centrists, both Welsh & UK Labour opt manage Welsh poverty rather than eradicate it, whose only aspiration for our nation is to… Read more »
Plaid Cymru are fellows in bed with the Labour party with their agreement.