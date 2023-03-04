Plaid Cymru urges Drakeford to axe health minister

Plaid Cymru has called for Eluned Morgan to be replaced as Health Minister and has accused Labour ministers of acting with “same arrogance” as Tories in refusing to shoulder responsibility.

Plaid Cymru Health spokesperson, Rhun ap Iorwerth, made the comments in the aftermath of the announcement on Monday that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) was again being put into special measures due to growing concerns regarding safety.

Members of the board agreed to step down due to serious concerns from the health minister regarding the board’s performance, leadership and culture.

Speaking ahead of his speech to Plaid Cymru’s Spring Conference in Llanelli, Mr ap Iorwerth broadly welcomed the placing of the board back in special measures this week and said it should never have been brought out of special measures in 2020. But he attacked the decision to “humiliate and effectively sack” the Independent Members of the board.

Confidence

Last week, Mr ap Iorwerth called on the Health Minister to consider her position and she said she’d remain in post “as long at the First Minister had confidence” in her.

Ahead of his speech today, the Ynys Môn MS and candidate for the upcoming Westminster election, repeated his belief that the Minister had lost the confidence of people served by the health board, and given the Minister’s refusal to take accountability, it was therefore up to First Minister to “do the right thing”.

“The people of Wales have lost faith in the Health Minister. Time and again, she’s evaded scrutiny and shifted blame onto others when challenged with the disastrous outcomes of her own policies, he said.

“This is particularly true in the north. The patients and staff of Betsi Cadwaladr deserve better from their government. The least they deserve is an apology, but what we all need is the government to step up and take responsibility for this mess.

“In a democracy, the authority to govern flows from the people. It’s clear Eluned Morgan no longer has that authority. If she’s not willing to take responsibility now, the First Minister should do the right thing on behalf of the people of Wales, and remove his Health Minister”.

“We fought for devolution so we could design a politics that was different to the elitist politics of Westminster. Conservative Ministers – and Prime Ministers – have been rightly derided for their shameful arrogance towards the public,” he added.

“But here we seen Labour ministers also acting as if they are beyond reproach, shielded from scrutiny.”

