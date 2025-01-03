Plaid Cymru urges Starmer to rejoin single market in 2025
Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ensure that his pledged “UK-EU reset” in 2025 includes membership of the single market and customs union.
Ms Saville Roberts, whose party has consistently maintained that the UK should rejoin the world’s largest trading bloc, pointed to “growing public support for closer ties with the EU” and criticised Labour and the Tories for failing to protect the economy in the wake of Brexit.
‘Worse off’
The Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: “The average UK resident was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023 as a result of Brexit.
“It is little wonder then that there is growing public support for closer ties with the EU – the world’s largest trading bloc.
“Since becoming Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has said that he will “reset” post-Brexit relations with the European Union.
“42% of all UK exports and 52% of all UK imports were with the EU in 2023. It is simply a case of common sense and sound economics that any “reset” should include membership of the single market and customs union.
“This is in the best interest of Welsh businesses and the wider Welsh economy who are set to face a further blow thanks to Labour’s change to National Insurance contributions.
“The Prime Minister must now put Wales and the UK’s economic interests first or risk accusations that is “reset” is nothing but a slogan.”
Freedom of movement
The UK Government has been adamant that its plans to reset the relationship with the EU will not involve joining the EU single market or customs union, or returning to freedom of movement.
Last month No 10 acknowledged a team has been established dealing with the future of EU-UK relations, amid media reports which claimed the so-called surrender squad will row back on the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the EU.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said we want to reset out relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people and we have seen very positive engagement in our early conversations as we work to reset the relationship with our European partners to strengthen ties, secure broad-based security pacts, tackle barriers to trade.”
He added: “This is all about ensuring that we get the best possible relationship between the UK and the EU, that ensures that Brexit works for the British people.”
No 10 has also refused to set an end date for the reset in relations Sir Keir’s Government is attempting to broker.
We need the EU more than ever now. What with a president Musk about to land in the UK, things are getting abusive with the US.
She and the other plaid MPs had the option to support CU or SM during the indicative vote parliamentary session. But they voted against it. If they and others had backed some compromise, we might not have ended up with the hard Brexit we did. Anyway,I live in Europe, no one here or in the media talks about the UK-EU relationship. Does she even know if it’s on offer from the EU? I’m fairly sure the commission has said no negotiation until the terms of the original TCA are complied with. Freedom of movement is still unpalatable to the UK… Read more »
Still banging on about the same old thing.
Plaid will NEVER break thru in the Valleys or anywhere else outside Y Fro Gymraeg!!
What has Starmer got to lose? His party is already thought of badly by the public, due to a lackluster start, and there is still plenty of time before the next GE. If he really wants the economy to grow and hopefully people’s lives to start improving as a result – rejoining the single market and customs union, really is a no brainer.
There needs to be another vote otherwise the Cons will simply reverse it again. This time they might try asking what type of relationship people want with Europe instead of that ridiculous all or nothing question.
brexiteers claim brexit is done and dusted, we left.
Which means we have a new vote to rejoin. I would be all for that.
Both the UK and EU desperately need the same thing for future economic growth and prosperity…cheap energy. Without that prerequisite, re-joining the bloc will only offer a greater opportunity for ‘beggar thy neighbour’ trade policies.
Single market and Customs Union? So she means join the European Economic Area as that is all that is around – or basically in effect joining the EU and obeying / accepting all their laws and regulations but having no power in creating them. Rejoin the EU and have power in parliament to create the laws and regulations is more logical.
I think the PC idea is not available even from the EU aned certainly unsellable in th UK – massive freedom of movement anyone? How many millions more people can the UK take?
We had a lot of say in the way laws were made in the EU and in general they were good. There was a very good team over there in the background. What we saw up front was the likes of farage treat it like a wrecking option, not a fixing option. He did sweet sod all to be of any use. Even when on the fisheries commission, nothing. nada. zero zilch. And then has the temerity to complain about fishing in the UK.