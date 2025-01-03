Plaid Cymru urges Starmer to rejoin single market in 2025

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP has urged Prime Minister Keir Starmer to ensure that his pledged “UK-EU reset” in 2025 includes membership of the single market and customs union.

Ms Saville Roberts, whose party has consistently maintained that the UK should rejoin the world’s largest trading bloc, pointed to “growing public support for closer ties with the EU” and criticised Labour and the Tories for failing to protect the economy in the wake of Brexit.

‘Worse off’

The Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: “The average UK resident was nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023 as a result of Brexit.

“It is little wonder then that there is growing public support for closer ties with the EU – the world’s largest trading bloc.

“Since becoming Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has said that he will “reset” post-Brexit relations with the European Union.

“42% of all UK exports and 52% of all UK imports were with the EU in 2023. It is simply a case of common sense and sound economics that any “reset” should include membership of the single market and customs union.

“This is in the best interest of Welsh businesses and the wider Welsh economy who are set to face a further blow thanks to Labour’s change to National Insurance contributions.

“The Prime Minister must now put Wales and the UK’s economic interests first or risk accusations that is “reset” is nothing but a slogan.”

Freedom of movement

The UK Government has been adamant that its plans to reset the relationship with the EU will not involve joining the EU single market or customs union, or returning to freedom of movement.

Last month No 10 acknowledged a team has been established dealing with the future of EU-UK relations, amid media reports which claimed the so-called surrender squad will row back on the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the EU.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has said we want to reset out relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people and we have seen very positive engagement in our early conversations as we work to reset the relationship with our European partners to strengthen ties, secure broad-based security pacts, tackle barriers to trade.”

He added: “This is all about ensuring that we get the best possible relationship between the UK and the EU, that ensures that Brexit works for the British people.”

No 10 has also refused to set an end date for the reset in relations Sir Keir’s Government is attempting to broker.

