Plaid Cymru welcomes approval of new Welsh medium stream in Powys

Plaid Cymru politicians have welcomed the approval by Powys County Council’s Cabinet to establish a Welsh medium stream at Ysgol y Cribarth in Abercraf near Ystradgynlais.

The school is currently an English-medium school providing education for pupils aged 4 to 11.

Since September 2021, Ysgol y Cribarth has operated a Welsh-medium Foundation Phase class on a pilot basis as part of a scheme that has been supported by the council.

The approval by the Cabinet of the proposed change will see a Welsh-medium stream introduced at Ysgol y Cribarth from September 2023, operating alongside the school’s English-medium stream.

Goodwill

Responding to news, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, Plaid Cymru’s group leader on Powys County Council said: “Plaid Cymru have long made the case for Powys to enhance its Welsh language provision in schools across the county, and this latest development is to be welcomed.

“We now need to continue to work to ensure such goodwill is replicated in communities all across Powys – the Welsh language belongs to us all.”

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd for Mid & West Wales added: “The recent drop in Welsh speakers seen in the 2021 Census in areas like Abercraf and Ystradgynlais was a significant concern, and a wake-up call for local authorities and Welsh Government in their approach to Welsh language education.

“This is a significant step forward for Ysgol y Cribarth and the Upper Tawe Valley area and I would urge Powys County Council to continue to replicate such good work in communities across the county.”

Justin Horrell, Plaid Cymru town councillor for Abercraf ward on Ystradgynlais Town Council described the new Welsh stream as a “welcome boost” for the Welsh language in light of “worrying census results”.

He added: “This is good news for the whole Upper Tawe Valley area. It’s clear that there has been a growing demand for Welsh language education in the area for many years.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

