Plaid Cymru Westminster leader slams staggering asset worth of Crown Estate in Wales

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts has slammed the details of a Freedom of Information request which revealed the staggering £853m worth of the Crown Estate in Wales.

Ms Saville Roberts branded the new figures reported by Nation Cymru on Thursday a “stark reminder of the inequity at the heart of the United Kingdom”.

The Crown Estate is an independent company which belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign, though the revenue from its £16bn property portfolio flows directly to the Treasury.

Nation Cymru was able to obtain a copy of an FOI which revealed a breakdown of the value of the property and asset groups that made up the estate in Wales for the 2022 – 2023 financial year.

Arfon Jones from Cymru Republic had initiated the FOI request following the recent news that the system used for allocating the profits from the Crown Estate to the Monarchy had changed.

The Sovereign Grant, which is taken from public spending to cover the expenses of the royal household, is determined as a proportion of Crown Estate profits.

In July this year, following record breaking profits raked in by offshore leasing of wind farms it was announced by the Treasury that The Sovereign Grant will now be set at 12% of the Crown Estate’s net profits next year, down from 25% on previous years.

The details of the FOI which were as follows:

Offshore Wind and Marine Energy £793,146,428

Coastal £21,208,350

Minerals £21,841,276

Cables and Interconnectors £14,400,000

Rural agriculture and others £2,434,400

The group values amounted to a combined worth of £853,030,454.

In addition, the FOI response also provided a full 50 page list of all the assets broken down by location as well as property groups such as tidal farms, riverbeds and industrial units.

Revenue

The Crown Estate owns the UK seabed out to 12 nautical miles and calls have been made previously by the Plaid Cymru Westminster leader to form an arrangement similar to Scotland which would give Wales a direct say in how the profits from new floating wind farms planned off the Welsh coast would be spent.

The estate’s Scottish assets were devolved to Scotland in 2017, and its revenue now goes to the Scottish Government.

Ms Roberts said: “The burgeoning wealth of the Crown Estate’s Welsh assets amid increasing poverty serves as a stark reminder of the inequity at the heart of the United Kingdom.

“Profits derived from these assets, valued at a massive £853 million, could fuel a Welsh green industrial revolution. Instead, gains are redirected to the UK Treasury, with a portion handed directly to the Royal Family.

“This is first and foremost an environmental issue. The devolution of powers over the management of the Crown Estate would bolster our efforts in Wales to reach net-zero through the integration of energy policy with our Net Zero Wales plan. Reinvesting profits in Wales could create thousands of well-paid green jobs, helping to address the persistent problems of low pay and job insecurity.

“It is also a matter of fairness. Westminster recognises that the Scottish Crown Estate should be managed by the Scottish Government and devolved those powers back in 2017. If it’s good enough for Scotland, why not Wales?

“Plaid Cymru has long argued that it is the people of Wales who should be able to determine how best to benefit from the economic opportunity of renewable energy, not Westminster. These new figures strengthen our argument further.”

