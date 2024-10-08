Plaid Cymru won’t block Sinn Féin MP from speaking at its conference despite paedophile scandal

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru has rejected a suggestion that it should withdraw an invitation to a Sinn Féin MP to address its autumn conference because the Irish party is embroiled in a paedophile cover-up scandal.

Belfast North Sinn Féin MP John Finucane is due to deliver a “fraternal” speech at Plaid’s conference in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday October 12.

But a grassroots Plaid member sent a news report about the cover-up scandal to Nation.Cymru, together with the question: “Should Plaid drop the Sinn Féin guest speaker from their conference?”

The Irish Times has reported how Sinn Féin was aware more than a year ago that members of the party had provided references for a former colleague who was subsequently convicted of child sex offences.

Press officer

Seán Mag Uidhir, an influential Sinn Féin figure who headed the party’s media operation in Northern Ireland and his colleague Caolán McGinley, quit after it emerged they provided the references for another former party press officer, Michael McMonagle.

McMonagle, 42, from Derry, pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates from 2020-21.

McMonagle was suspended from his job with Sinn Féin after he was arrested in August 2021, and in September 2022 was appointed to the role of Communications and Engagement Manager with the British Heart Foundation in Belfast.

Following the resignation of Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley, Sinn Féin said it was made aware of the references on September 25 2024 following a media inquiry, and it took immediate action.

Charges

The party’s vice-president and Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she had learned only on that date that “in August 2023, following media reports of charges against McMonagle, the British Heart Foundation contacted Sinn Féin’s former HR manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year, which the HR Manager did.

“This contact from the British Heart Foundation was not brought to my attention, or the attention of the Sinn Féin leadership, at that time. This was a serious omission,” she said.

Ms O’Neill also apologised on behalf of the party for the “hurt and distress” caused by the actions of Mr Mag Uidhir and Mr McGinley.

“Sinn Féin will be issuing instructions to all managers and members of staff regarding future requests for character references,” Ms O’Neill said.

“As a political leader and a mother, I want to be clear that the issue of child safeguarding is of paramount importance to me. The Sinn Féin leadership and I will ensure that a situation like this will never arise again.”

Reprehensible

In her statement, Ms O’Neill said “Michael McMonagle’s actions are utterly reprehensible, and he is being held fully accountable under the law.

“His crimes have inflicted significant harm on his innocent victims. There is nothing more reprehensible than the abuse of a child.”

She said that in August 2021, “when Michael McMonagle informed Sinn Féin of his arrest and questioning concerning serious criminal offences, the party took decisive action.

“In line with our Child Protection Policy and Human Resources Handbook, he was immediately suspended from party membership and his position as a press officer, with his employment terminated in June 2022 when his contract ended.

“I was made aware of his suspension, and I had no further contact with him,” she said.

The First Minister referenced an event in the Great Hall in Parliament Buildings at Stormont on February 14 2023 in support of a campaign hosted by the British Heart Foundation. Images have emerged of McMonagle in the vicinity of Ms O’Neill at an event and other Sinn Féin figures.

Ms O’’Neill said: “I was not aware that Michael McMonagle was at this event, and I had no knowledge that he had gained employment with the British Heart Foundation.

“On Wednesday September 25 2024, Sinn Féin and I were informed that two press officers, who were former colleagues of Michael McMonagle, had provided employment references for him. I am absolutely appalled and horrified that this occurred.

“These references were given without the knowledge or authorisation of the party. Under no circumstances would the party provide a reference, for work or otherwise, for Michael McMonagle.

“The party took immediate action against both individuals. Their actions constituted gross misconduct, which would result in their dismissal.

“As the party process was ongoing, both individuals resigned their positions and terminated their party membership with immediate effect on Saturday September 28 2024.”

Transparency

But Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson said that “in light of the most recent revelations”, Ms O’Neill should make a statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly and answer questions.

“It’s time for full transparency from Sinn Féin. Is the truth being hidden or is there a total lack of competence? It’s time for honesty,” he said.

“Sinn Féin explanations have not withstood scrutiny. With every new revelation undermining a previous Sinn Féin position, this issue requires deeper scrutiny.”

Tánaiste [Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland] Micheál Martin said Sinn Féin’s leadership still had questions to answer over the way it has addressed the issue.

“I think the leadership of Sinn Féin should clarify the position, [the] who, what and when and so forth,” he told reporters. “At the moment it is revelation after revelation. He said there was an onus on the leadership to clarify the exact sequence of events.

Mr Martin accused Sinn Féin of running away from the media as soon as the questions got difficult.

‘Serious questions’

He said: “I don’t believe that any other party on this island would behave in the same way that Sinn Féin has in the face of profoundly serious questions about a former employee charged with terrible crimes. A man who was given a reference and then allowed to work with children, even at events with the most senior Sinn Féin leaders. A man whose security clearance for Stormont was only revoked in the past few days – two years after he was charged.”

Mr Finucane has been the MP for Belfast North since 2019. At the age of eight he witnessed the murder of his father Pat Finucane, a well-known human rights lawyer, at the family home in Belfast as they ate Sunday lunch. Pat Finucane was killed by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association, acting in collusion with British security services.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “It would be inappropriate for the party to comment on an internal matter for Sinn Fein.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

