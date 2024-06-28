Plaid Cymru’s leader wants Wales to be an ‘associate member’ of NATO- a status that doesn’t exist

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has advocated that an independent Wales should not be a full member of the NATO alliance, but an “associate member” – a status that doesn’t exist.

In an interview with Ciaran Jenkins for Channel 4, it was put to Mr ap Iorwerth that we live in pretty uncertain times. Asked whether the UK should withdraw from NATO, the Plaid leader said: “No – I’m not arguing that. The relationship that we have with NATO is important.

“There are different relationships that an independent Wales, for example, could have with NATO, but it’s not a call for the UK to withdraw from NATO for me.”

Asked whether he thought an independent Wales should not be part of NATO, Mr ap Iorwewrth said: “I think an independent Wales would want to have a very close relationship with NATO. There is an associate membership that people have – Ireland, for example, with NATO. That would be a decision for an independent Wales.”

Mr Jenkins pointed out that Plaid Cymru had a policy that Wales should not be in NATO. Mr ap Iorwerth responded: “But I’m talking about associate membership, which is something different. What I’m saying is that NATO is important, that Wales’ relationship with NATO would be important, but that wouldn’t necessarily have to mean membership. The Republic of Ireland is a good example of that.”

Mr Jenkins asked: “So you’d like associate membership of NATO, but not full membership?”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “That is where I am, but this would be a question for an independent Wales. I see the importance of NATO as an alliance, but membership of NATO isn’t necessary to have that close relationship with NATO.”

Reservations

Asked what it was about NATO that gave him reservations about full membership, given the role NATO is playing in assisting Ukraine, the Plaid leader said: “As I say, I have no issue, if you like,with the relationship the UK has with NATO now. This is about what relationship I believe an independent Wales would want with NATO. I think it should be a close one. I don’t think that necessarily has to mean membership.”

Asked why he would not want to be a member of NATO, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “We make that decision at the time of becoming independent. The world is uncertain and I believe in international alliances – and NATO is one of those important alliances. What I’m saying is there are different relationships you can have with NATO, and that’s a discussion we would want to have both within the party and nationally as a country. There are pros and cons to each … There are different views on NATO membership in Plaid Cymru.”

Currently there are 32 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which was set up in the aftermath of World War Two as Cold War tensions were rising. A core principle of NATO is that an attack on one member nation is regarded as an attack on all.

Non-member countries

There is no such thing as “associate membership” of NATO. NATO does, however, maintain relations with more than 40 non-member countries and international organisations called NATO partners. A statement on NATO’s website says: “This partnership network strengthens security outside NATO territory, which makes NATO itself safer. The Alliance pursues dialogue and practical cooperation with partners on a wide range of political and security-related issues, including global challenges like terrorism and climate change. NATO’s partnerships are beneficial to all involved and contribute to improved security for the broader international community.”

Ireland is involved in the Partnership for Peace initiative, for example, which has seen it taking part in international peacekeeping missions, including in Kosovo.

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “I think it’s extraordinary that Plaid Cymru is opposed to membership of NATO and that its leader is proposing some kind of made-up status for Wales that doesn’t even exist.

“Countries like Sweden and Finland that were previously not members have seen the advantages of joining up because of the threat posed to them by Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Advocating that Wales should withdraw from NATO is a far-left policy that gives succour to Putin. Even the Labour Party accepts that being in NATO is essential for our security.”

Asked why the party leader was advocating a status that doesn’t exist, a Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Many countries and international organisations have partner relationships with NATO.

“When Wales becomes an independent nation, it will be up to the people of Wales to decide whether we want to join NATO or choose to follow a different path. This could include being a member of the Partnership for Peace programme, as in the case of Ireland which has been a partner nation with NATO since 1999.”

